SEO for Small Businesses: How to Optimize YouTube Videos to Get More Sales

Improving the SEO for small businesses is imperative to be able to reach the target audience and inevitably improve sales. A well-executed SEO can help bring a small business to the first page of a Google search. The same principles apply to YouTube videos.

SEO for Youtube

YouTube operates similar to how Google operates: as a search engine. It brings to the user what its algorithm believes is the most relative videos for what is searched for. A small business can pour a lot of time, money, and other resources into producing amazing video content for YouTube, but without the proper utilization of SEO, it will not reach its intended audience.

According to Delmain, Americans watch up to more than 10 billion videos each month. With the sheer volume of videos being uploaded to YouTube daily, it is critical to apply the proper search engine optimization strategies to boost the video up to reach its target market.

Perfecting a video's SEO can benefit the business in the long run since an effective SEO can reach more and more of the target audience long after its intended promotional run--all with little to no upkeep on the video as time goes on.

SEO for Small Businesses: 7 Ways Make Your YouTube Videos Rank High

YouTube is the second most visited website in the United States, said Igniting Business. A properly optimized video can not only put your video out in front of a lot of viewers and boost traffic, but it can also build a great online presence, boost brand awareness and increase revenue. Here is how you can properly execute a good SEO strategy.

7. YouTube Channel Details

Your YouTube profile or "Channel" should carry the name of your business, do not abbreviate it or leave off parts of the name like "Inc." This can help YouTube and Google make the connection between the already pre-existing online presence of the small business on the web to the YouTube Channel and the Youtube videos.

Speaking of the pre-existing online presence, link all your various social media profiles to your YouTube channel to really help YouTube and Google make the connection that these are all one and the same small business. Include your website, your blog, Facebook page, Twitter, Pinterest, Google+ and Instagram.

When writing the business's "About" section, include information about the business as well as target keywords that would interest the potential audience.

6. Video File Name and Title

Delmain said that before even uploading the video, be sure to change the file name to something that includes your target keyword or phrases. This is a small touch that can help build a stronger SEO.

Once you have uploaded the appropriately titled file, it is then time to come up with a video title that includes the target keyword phrases for the intended audience to see. Be mindful that there is a 55-character limit.

An example of a highly optimized title could be "LA Cookie Shops: Best Cookies in Los Angeles California."

Be sure to put your main keyword first, you can include your brand name or website name at the end of the title, but prioritize your keywords as these are what people usually search for.

Remember, an effective and tempting title can compel your target audience to click on your YouTube video first among the plethora of options.

5. Video Description

This is the most important part of uploading the video according to Delmain. It is crucial for internet video marketing.

It is suggested you write at least 1,000 characters. Search engines go through the video description with a fine-tooth comb and you want to give them as much key words and phrases to index.

Talk about the video, your business, include a link to your website, how to be contacted, and include your social media profiles. The more there is to associate with your video through the words on your description, YouTube and Google can push it to the right people.

4. Category and Tags

This is the more straightforward ways YouTube can segregate its videos, through categories and tags. Pick the appropriate category for the video and for your small business and try to add 10 or more tags containing your keywords and appropriate tags for the video.

3. Transcript

Upload a transcript file of your video so it is accessible to a wider range of audience. A transcripted video also allows Google to have additional information to crawl, perfect for SEO.

2. Space of your videos

Do not just dump all your videos in one go. You want to be able to show Google that you are actively on your channel and working to create more content, which is what they want.

Be sure to reply to comments on your videos as well, this lets Google know you are active in the community.

1. Share!

After you have uploaded your video, share it to get some organic traction. Embed the video to your website, post it on Facebook, pin it in you Pinterest boards, tweet the link on your Twitter, post it to Google+ under your company's profile, and if you have an e-newsletter, include let your subscribers know of the video.

Backlinks to your video from other sites will help your videos to rank better in YouTube searches.

