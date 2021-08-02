Afraid Your iPhone Is Infected With Malware? 5 Best Antivirus Apps to Protect Your Apple Device

iPhones are one of the most secure smartphones in the market, and Apple prides itself for that. However, nothing is sealed airtight and sometimes, viruses, malware, and hackers can still find their way into your phone. If you are worried that your iPhone is infected with malware, here are five of the best iPhone antivirus apps you can install to protect your private data from malicious actors.

How Do You Get Malware in Your iPhone?

Hackers and other bad actors are quite creative when it comes to infiltrating your iOS device. They can use Wi-Fi connections, messages via SMS, e-mail, or other messaging apps that contain an infected link. Apps with malware in the code, even phone calls from unknown, suspicious numbers can welcome hackers into your device.

Some attackers will try to use whatever bug or crack Apple overlooked in their updated iOS rollouts and use that to their advantage.

A hacked phone then allows the bad actors to access whatever information they like. This definitely includes bank details that can be used to make fraudulent purchases or transfers.

5 Best Antivirus Apps to Protect Your iPhone

Despite the iOS being one of the most secure mainstream operating systems available to consumers, viruses and malware for iOS do exist, Cyber News said. The following apps are able to scan for viruses and offer useful features that will help you stay safe online.

5. Norton 360

This is the best antivirus app for iPhones, said Cyber News. It has a dedicated iPhone app aside from the desktop version.

It has more than 20 million users and offers real-time protection. It filters through spam, offers integrated VPN, and also comes with a data breach checker.

The app offers a 14-day trial version, but it is quite expensive after the free trial expires.

4. Bitdefender Antivirus

This app is a great, well-rounded security suite for Apple and has a lot of useful features. The app can scan network connections and block anything suspicious, offers real-time protection with excellent virus detection rates, and a data breach checker. It also comes with VPN though with a limit of 200 MB a day. It is not much for more data-heavy tasks but is enough for browsing.

Users can also view other devices under the same Bitdefender account to keep track of all devices's security.

It does come with a free version if the paid version is a bit too expensive.

3. TotalAV

Total AV is another iPhone app that offers real-time protection. It also has a data breach checker and offers VPN. Moreover, it can locate devices and monitor battery health.

The only downside Cyber News mentioned is it does produce frequent false-positives and the browser extension could be better. Total AV also comes with a free version of the app.

2. Avira Antivirus

Avira is a great lightweight all-around tool that offers integrated VPN, as well as unique privacy features like preventing Siri from logging your Siri commands onto Apple's servers. It secures your connection when using public wi-fi, and also has a software updater. It can also protect all the phones and computers you own with a single Avira account.

It comes with a free version tho the VPN that comes with the free version is only 100 MB a day. It may report some false positives.

1. McAfee

McAfee is the best antivirus protection for iOS devices. It offers real-time protection and performs regular system security scans to detect wi-fi attacks or outdated software.

You can locate lost or stolen devices,and it offers unlimited VPN for Premium Plus users.

It does offer a free version and a 7-day trial for the Premium version.

Cyber News noted that the pricing plans can be confusing and the cloud storage isn't as secure.

When looking for the best antivirus app, you should take into consideration your budget and the features you know you will utilize. If you don't need unlimited VPN, then opt for a different app that offers just what you need.

It is always best to take action and protect your device and your data and not wait until a virus infects your phone.

