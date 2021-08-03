Bill Gates Net Worth 2021: How Rich Is the Microsoft Founder After Divorce With Melinda Gates?

Getting divorced often impacts the couple's personal and financial lives. Despite this development, the latest numbers tease that Bill Gates would remain the fourth richest man in the world!

Here are some of the estimated divisions of assets that would alter Bill Gate's net worth this 2021.

After 27 seven years of marriage, Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce on May 4.

The couple amassed a great fortune in these last few years by both being invested in different industries. In fact, this pair are co-chairs in the world's largest private charitable foundation, estimated with $51 billion in assets. Now, many are questioning the division of the Gates' wealth after their divorce is finalized.

Bill Gates Net Worth 2021

At the time of writing, Bill Gates has a real-time net worth of $131.1 billion, marking him the fourth richest man globally. Despite the assets being divided, Scmp highlighted that Bill would retain great fortune because of his continuous profits.

The 65-year old billionaire just became $41 billion richer in the past year alone. Bill continues to earn money at a snowballed pace, estimated to be $70 billion more than his income five years ago. Based on this number, Gates made approximately $4,630 per second. Even if he spent $1 million per day, Gates would take 400 years to spend his fortune.

Melinda Gates, on the other hand, is a philanthropist and former Microsoft general manager officer. She has a net worth close to $2.4 billion, notably smaller than Bill's value. In the circumstance that the couple would split their fortune equaly, Melinda might gain $65.25 billion more in her net worth.

However, the couple decided to divide their shares based on equity.

How Rich Bill Gates After Divorce With Melinda Gates?

Both Bill Gates and Melinda Gates agree to divide their assets "in a way that is just and equitable," according to Town&Country. This does not necessarily result in a 50-50 split. Instead, it is to be divided based on mutual agreements.

Cascade Investment, Bill's investment vehicle, transferred nearly $2.4 billion securities to Melinda. Both groups are still in the process of dividing other assets like their $166 million real estate portfolio, $130 million art collection, and multi-billion stock holdings.

However, both Bill and Melinda Gates agree to remain co-chairs of the Gate Foundation. This foundation is an investment for their philanthropy that aims to provide equitable, global public health access and aid. It is noted, however, that they also submitted a contingency plan for the future. Should the pair decide to stop working together, Melinda would "resign as co-chair and receive 'personal resources' from her estranged husband for her own philanthropic effort," according to FT.

Full details for the division of wealth continue to remain confidential for both parties. The separation contract was also not disclosed. Regardless of the exact breakdown of wealth, this divorce proves to be one of the most impactful billionaire separations in history, similar to the event when Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott split.



