Apple Stock Price in Trouble? iPhone 13 Release Facing Major Issue

Apple recently brought in some good news and bad news. The company expects double-digit sales with its growing market in the smartphone industry. Unfortunately, supplies might also experience shortage problems.

Sources recently highlighted that Apple stocks gained a massive surge in profits, with record-breaking sales for the past quarter. A preview of their Q2 financial reports showed that Apple earned $81.4 billion in revenue and a 36 percent year-over-year increase in performance.

Note, however, that these numbers are generated before the official iPhone 13 launch.

Typically, the tech giant struggles to generate sales between Q1 and Q2 since customers tend to hold on to their money in anticipation of the next iteration of the iPhone series. However, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max exceeded these expectations, generating $39.6 billion in earnings in the period.

With iPhone 13's expected launch date in September, company manufacturers and investors are predicting bigger sales.

iPhone 13 Release Date and Apple Stock Price

Two big Apple products are predicted to come out in the market later this year. These are the iPhone 13 series and an improved version for iPad.

For the iPhone 13, consumers are hyped up with four incoming variants: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The latest leaks on the topic reported LiDAR sensor capabilities on all variants and a storage size up to 1TB. Other features that have been teased are a 120 Hz refresh rate, an A15 Bionic chip, and a new iOS 15 mobile system.

Details on an incoming iPad are scarce, even amongst leakers. However, Apple vaguely teased on the topic in their WWDC 21. For now, some rumors predict the new iPad would feature 12.9 inches with a mini-LED display, LiDAR sensor, 5G connectivity, and a new A14X chip technology.

With these two products in the market, Apple expects a long line of customers ready for purchase. Unfortunately, the company is expecting another problem in production.

Read Also: Frustrated About Your iPhone's Slow Data Speed? 6 Tips to Boost Your Connection

iPhone 13 Release Facing Major Issue

Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said that "We expect supply constraints during the September quarter to be greater than what we experienced during the June quarter. The constraints will primarily impact iPhone and iPad," per Mashable.

He predicted that there would be very limited supplies on specific (and popular) colors or configurations for the iPhone and iPads. Maestri warned that this would directly affect the Apple business.

Companies like Elon Musk's Tesla are also facing the same problem, according to The Week. Musk reportedly called investors and analysts and emphasized that Tesla's volume production growth will depend on parts availability.

Apple does not elaborate how bad they expect the impact would be on their stocks and market value. However, consumers are warned to stay vigilant for future developments on the topic.

Since Apple confirmed that supply shortage issues, consumers should keep an eye on the market trend. Apple price, both in stocks and their product retail, might spike in response to high market demand but low stock supplies.

Related Article: Is Your iPhone Battery Dying? 6 Warning Signs You Need to Replace Your Battery