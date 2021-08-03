'Lord of the Rings' Amazon TV Series Release Date, Teasers and More: Epic Middle-Earth Photo Revealed!

Fans got an exclusive look at the upcoming "Lord of the Rings" series scheduled to premiere on September 2022!

Amazon meticulously crafted J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy world in a serious effort to live up to fans' rising expectations for the epic series. A lot of exciting clues have also been captured on this middle-earth photo reveal!

The iconic movies of "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" are both popularly known as some of the best fantasy series in both book and movies, which is why fans are excited for Amazon's incoming adaptation.

Amazon's "Lord of the Rings" TV show sets place thousands of years before "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" storyline, featuring a brand new adventure during the Middle-earth's Second Age!

TheOneRing.net tweeted the "official photo from Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV series." The photo instantly went viral, sending Tolkien fans to a heated discussion.

Here it is, the first OFFICIAL photo from Amazon's LORD OF THE RINGS TV series. https://t.co/0H2D5PKPyF pic.twitter.com/wwy76e9vSJ — TheOneRing.net (@theoneringnet) August 2, 2021

Screenrant highlighted that the image shows an "expansive and epic location of Middle-earth." Amazon accurately depicted the open world of the story, specifically with its beautiful landscape details.

A vast city is seen at the bottom of the hillside. Fans discussed that this could be a new concept for the Elven city Rivendel. This city might also be Gondolin, another Elven city from the First Age. A third and very strong theory for this city is Tirion, located at the Valley of Calacirya. Shaun Gunner tweeted its concept image, with showed a resemblance to Amazon's photo reveal.

Here is the picture "Eärendil Searches Tirion" by @TedNasmith. #LOTRonPrime pic.twitter.com/lZ5IaMyoJV — Shaun Gunner (@ShaunGunner) August 2, 2021

Another interesting lore detail spotted in this image was the two trees beneath the "sun." This is possibly the Two Trees of Valinor, represented by one Silver Tree and one Gold Tree.

Lastly, a person is standing alone in the center of the image. It is hard to determine if this person is human or elf. YouTuber Who's Nick predicts that this is Galadriel, one of the most iconic characters in "The Lord of the Rings" series. Since this image is taken from the first episode, the YouTuber predicted that Galadriel would narrate some of the story lore in this exact scene.



'Lord of the Rings' TV Show Release Date, Teasers and More

As previously mentioned, Amazon "Lord of the Rings" is scheduled to premiere no earlier than September 2022. IGN reported that this would be a weekly episodic series. However, they did not specify how many episodes will be released in each week.

For now, Tolkien fans need to prepare for a year-long wait, as the cast and production are still on its development.

Also, note that this "Lord of the Rings" series is reportedly exclusive only to Amazon Prime. Interested viewers might have to create and subscribe to an Amazon account to watch the series.

Amazon will have a unique "Lord of the Rings" separate from the story and cast from "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings." It remains to be seen if Amazon could adapt a new story faithful to Tolkien's lore or entirely unrelated from it.

