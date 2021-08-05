Concerned Snapchat Knows Your Birthdate, Place, and Time? Don't Use Snapchat Astrology

The internet recently freaked out because Snapchat apparently knows the exact time you are born! Information on the users' birth date, place and time are spotted on the Snapchat settings. Apparently, however, its the users to blame for it.

User @hegotbanks recently tweeted, "how tf Snapchat know what time i was born??????" This post included an image of his Snapchat settings with the full details of his birth. Follow-up comments on this post showcased other people experiencing the same problem.

Yea that’s weird asf 😂 I never told them the time wtf!!! pic.twitter.com/dad6JrFhCl — Väñtë (@VanteYankaway95) August 4, 2021

It is frightening to think that Snapchat knows a very detailed personal information. However, the truth is actually simple: you might have provided it yourself. Snapchat takes this information from their Astrology feature, which has gained mass popularity since last year.

How Does Snapchat Know What Time I Was Born?

In the Snapchat Astrology Profile, users are required to input their birth time and location. The feature would then use this information to determine your personality and astrology signs, which users share through their Story.

Notably, Snapchat does a lot of research in the process. According to Astrosofa, your time of birth and location are necessary to determine the specific constellations visible in the sky. Using a Natal Chart, a user could learn more about their rising sign, which is reflected in their personality.

With the Snapchat Astrological Profile, users get to see friends who share the same birth stars and personality.

Concerned Snapchat Users

As previously mentioned, the information received from the Snapchat Astrology profile is linked up to the user's Snapchat, resulting in your full birth details.

The Verge reported that Snapchat doesn't share birth information without user confirmation. In the circumstance that a user agrees to share, Snapchat will simply use the birthdate to remind your friends. Information on the specific birth time and location could also be deleted. Unfortunately, the article does not elaborate on the process.

To completely avoid leaking your data in the first place, users are recommended not to use Snapchat Astrology. While Snapchat features are admittedly fun and exciting, it visibly has its disadvantages. Letting Snapchat play astrologer automatically costs users their personal information.

Should I Use Snapchat?

Snapchat continues to be one of the best photo and video messaging app used by many. Aside from a quick and dynamic interface, Snapchat has many interesting features that make communication a lot more exciting.

SpaceOTechnologies listed features like "Snap," "Story," "Lens," "Filters," "Geofilters," "Voice and Video Calls," "Chat," "Memories," "Snap Map," "Discover," and "Snap Ads" as some of the best and unique features users can enjoy in the platform.

Similar to most web-based applications, Snapchat users also face the risk of sharing their personal information online. Snapchat offers a level of security and privacy features to counter these problems. However, it is better not to get too complacent.

To keep your information private, always avoid providing personal details on the internet whenever possible.



