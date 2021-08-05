'Thor 4' Set Photos: Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher Costume Spotted!

Fans are hyped up for "Thor: Love and Thunder," scheduled to release on May 6, 2022. The internet also gets its first look at the "Thor 4" antagonist played by Christian Bale, Gorr the God Butcher!

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is a movie teased back in 2019. Its story timeline is set to take place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." In the video trailer, characters like Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), and Brunhilde aka Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) are notably featured. A surprising addition, however, was Jane Foster (Natalie Portman).



For reference, YouTuber Smasher posted two video trailers for "Thor: Love and Thunder." In the second trailer, Jane narrated, "Everyone has an angel, a guardian who watches over us. We can't know what form they'll take. One day old man, next day little girl." This quote led fans to believe that Jane might gain a new superhero persona added to the Marvel Universe.

Another exciting reveal for this incoming movie is the antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher. Screenrant reported that the character would be played by the English actor Christian Bale.

Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher Costume

YouTuber CBR highlighted that Gorr the Butcher "is a destroyer of worlds, and he feasts on gods." Gorr is notable for his hate of gods, going so far as to build a "God Bomb," which would ideally destroy all gods in all time streams (quite similar to Thanos and his catastrophic "Snap"). It is also important to note that Gorr the Butcher already captured and tortured Thor (from a different timeline) for information about the Asgardians in the Marvel comics.

Fans look forward to how a powerful villain would be portrayed by Christian Bale. On Twitter account Thor: Love and Thunder News recently shared images of the villain during his filming!

The first look at Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder!



Filming has resumed in Malibu



(via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/2RHo4zG1VJ — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) August 4, 2021

It is surprising to note that the actor is seen wearing full prosthetics for his role. Given how advanced VFX technology has become, full CGI should have been an option. Instead, Marvel Studios' Production seems to go all-out by adding all these minute details.

'Thor 4' -- Taika Waititi's Craziest Film

As if the badass god-killing villain is not enough hype, Taika Waititi made a few interesting statements as cited by a Comicbook report.

Taika Waititi is the amazing MCU project director behind "Thor: Ragnarok," which was a huge success to the overall franchise. The plot for "Thor: Love and Thunder" remains unknown. However, the director promised it is one "craziest" he has done.

In a Comicbok report, Thor: Love and Thunder Director shared, "Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I've done some crazy sh*t in my life. I've lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it's the craziest film I've ever done," Waititi shared. "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn't make sense. It's almost like it shouldn't be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who's in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this."

Fans for "Thor: Love and Thunder" definitely have a lot to look forward to when the film officially hits the big screen.

