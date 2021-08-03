Marvel 'Loki' TV Series: Is Kang More Dangerous Than Thanos?

The season finale of "Loki" introduced an exciting character that took the internet by a pleasant surprise. Debates have come out whether He Who Remains (Kang the Conqueror) or Thanos the Mad Titan is the biggest avenger baddie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Loki" screenwriter Michael Waldron, however, teased a "wait and see."

After a long and exciting adventure with the "Loki" TV series, an enigmatic time lord finally revealed the deeper lore happening in the Marvel Universe. He Who Remains, a character played by Jonathan Majors, explained his existence as the founder of the Time Variance Authority. He also teased out his identity as a "variant" of Kang the Conqueror, an incoming antagonist for the Avengers.

A summary from Wiki explained that He Who Remains came in contact with alternate universes and other variants of himself. While some variants were agreeable, other variants like Kang the Conqueror attempted to conquer other realities instead, which resulted in a multiversal war. To prevent his counterparts from attacking, He Who Remains preserved the Sacred Timeline. Unfortunately, after meeting Loki and Sylvie Laufeydottir, he was killed by the latter.

This development would eventually lead to the release of the other variants, meaning Kang the Conqueror is coming!

Is Kang More Dangerous Than Thanos?

"Avengers" fans are excited to see another powerful villain who might be as powerful as Thanos, or maybe stronger?

Micheal Waldron said he is unsure of Kang the Conqueror's exact role, so fans are advised to wait, according to Comicbook. Waldron emphasized that Kang the Conqueror might also be different from Thanos according to personality.

"The exciting thing about getting to originate that character on the page in the MCU was sorta creating a totally different energy than what Thanos is, which is measured and principled, almost monk-like in his evil aspirations," Waldron said. "And obviously, He Who Remains is a much more squirrelly, chaotic, narcissistic presence, and so that was a lot of fun."

Marvel 'Loki' TV Series: Prediction on Kang the Conqueror

Anybody watching the "Avengers" series would be familiar with Thanos and his iconic "Snap" that turned half the universe to dust. So, what about Kang the Conqueror's master plan?

YouTuber New Rockstars predicts that "Loki" plot development is all according to "Kang's Master Plan!"



The YouTuber highlighted two important points in this episode. First is the fact that "He Who Remains" is happy with the development. He Who Remains might have intended to destroy the sacred timeline, seeing how it starts to break even before Sylvie killed him. He Who Remains might also have plotted "to preserve Kang supremacy by dividing the Loki variants." In short, He Who Remains planned for Kang the Conqueror to succeed by "turning Loki and Sylvie against each other."

He Who Remains obviously succeeded in putting Loki and Sylvie in an argument by the end of the episode. Marvel fans might look forward to the official reveal of a new and clever antagonist coming soon.

