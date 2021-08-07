Axie Infinity Ban Rules: 3 Major Reasons Your Axie Account Is Suspended, Banned

Several bans on Axie Infinity users have been implemented over the last few months, mostly through suspensions and terminations. For those who don't know, however, there are several reasons why Sky Mavis may ban you.

Simply put, banned Axie Infinity users might have breached conditions stated on the Terms of Use.

Axie Infinity has a very long Terms of Use policy, as is common to most websites dealing with cryptocurrency and money. Unfortunately, many users often skip reading through these when signing up for the service.

When breaking one of these "rules," Sky Mavis automatically bans an Axie Infinity account, often without explanation.

Avoid getting suspended by keeping in mind some of these ongoing rules, according to P2E:

3. Do Not Play Multiple Accounts

Common questions and answers for this rule are as follows:

Can multiple people with different accounts play Axie Infinity on the same Wifi? Yes.

Can one person with one account play on multiple devices (PC / Desktop / Laptop / other mobile devices)? Yes

Can multiple people play the same account in different places? Yes

Can I own multiple accounts on Axie Infinity? Yes, Axie Infinity has Scholarship Programs.

Note that Sky Mavis will only ban you if you play two accounts at the same time. This is effective regardless of the device you are using. "You can only play on on one account in any 24-hour period," as written on their Terms of Use.

Read Also: New Android Malware 'Vultur' Can Record Your Screen, Steal Bank Details: 1 Major Warning Sign and How to Stop It

2. Intellectual Property Rights

Axie Infinity is sensitive to their information and merchandise being protected by copyright. Axie infinity users and fans can commercialize and create fanart for the merchandise, but with some limitations:

An Axie fanart must be designed based on their own Axie or with permission from the Axie owner.

Axie fanart must not use official Axie assets during the creation.

Axie fanarts must be clearly stated as "Axie Infinity Fanart" with a link to https://www.axieinfinity.com/ on its description.

Users who generate money from Axie, especially through NFT trading, can only generate a maximum of $10,000 in revenue.

1. Prohibited Activities

These are some of the most common and highly offensive activities that users should avoid doing in the game:

Do not use automated systems that could hack or mod the game system. This includes data mining tools, robots, and other extraction tools used in most cryptocurrency mining.

Do not lie, hack, cheat, scam, or mislead other players and the game system.

Do not harass, abuse, or commit misconduct against players and the game developers.

Termination

As previously mentioned, Sky Mavis has full legal rights to terminate or suspend an Axie Infinity account for any reason. They will not be obliged to explain the terms of the ban. The company could also delete Axie Infinity accounts whenever they deem fit. Note that being banned or suspended in the system would permanently prohibit the user from creating a new account on the system.

Sky Mavis listed many other rules about their Terms of Use. Remember, however, that these are some of the biggest offenses you should be careful to avoid.



Related Article: Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Value Set for $3000 Boost After London Hard Fork