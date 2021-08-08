TikTok Frozen Honey Challenge Goes Viral; But Experts Warn It Will Make You Sick!

The TikTok Frozen Honey trend introduces a new and fantastic way to enjoy the sweet treat. Unfortunately, follow-up comments and disclaimers for the viral challenge have also come with warnings.

Experts have warned against the TikTok Frozen Honey Challenge, saying it could create an upset stomach, unwanted bowel movements and even hypoglycemia!

TikTok Frozen Honey Challenge Goes Viral

User daveyrz started the Frozen Honey trend on TikTok, per New York Times. For reference, the influencer initially had 1-5 million average views on his uploaded videos. However, his frozen honey video was recorded to have 19.3 million views as of time of writing, and it continues to snowball in popularity on the internet.

Many viewers were fascinated by this simple but very creative way of eating honey. Another big factor in its popularity is the easy steps involved in the procedure. You only need honey poured on a squeezable water bottle and frozen overnight (3-8 hours).

The results show a gel-like honey that could be chewed like candy.

The hashtag #frozenhoney was initially a trend for TikTok users who wanted to try eating frozen honey for the first time. As the trend gets even more popular, other TikTok users started a "challenge" by posting creative new concoctions for the sugary substance.

The TikTok #frozenhoney hashtag already has 810.7 million views at the time of writing.

Unfortunately, the frozen honey trend has some serious health risks.

TikTok Frozen Honey Trend Makes You Sick

To emphasize, TikTok users who join the frozen honey challenge often eat their bottle-squeezed honey in a gel-chewy candy state.

Eating frozen honey is generally harmless. Honey has numerous health benefits often promoted by many nutritionists.

The problem is found when eating honey in large amounts. Honey is often consumed in tablespoons. In comparison, TikTokers gobble a crazy amount in one video take.

Ruben from Eminetra said that "Eating something very high in sugar gives you the same high insulin response, which often makes it very unstable when your sugar is high, and then your blood sugar drops."

According to Healthline, low blood sugar levels, also known as hypoglycemia, could be life-threatening. Symptoms could include suddenly getting:

Blurry vision

Dizziness

Pale skin

Rapid heartbeat

Unexplained fatigue

Headache

Sweating

Trouble concentrating.

A significant number of TikTokers who tried the craze were also recorded to have excessive bowel problems after the frozen honey consumption.

According to Tag24, frozen honey has caused major digestion problems and sharp stomach pains. TikTokers joked "needing their stomachs pumped after eating it."

It is important to note that symptoms and health problems might vary for each person. Not everybody would suffer from the same effects. Some people who have high metabolisms could easily absorb the sugar and feel no after-effects.

The Frozen Honey TikTok challenge continues to go viral even up to date. Therefore, TikTokers and viewers are being warned to do this trends with caution for their own safety.



