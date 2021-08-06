'The Suicide Squad' HBO Max Showing, Rotten Tomatoes Rating, and More Reviews: How to Watch DC Film Online

James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" just hit the theaters and premiered online and fans are blown away. Having received a 93 percent from Rotten Tomatoes, this funny and fast-paced R-rated movie has got critics hooked.

'The Suicide Squad' Rotten Tomatoes Rating and Reviews

"The Suicide Squad" is the standalone film successor to director David Ayer's "Suicide Squad" from 2016, Comicbook said. Interested movie buffs need not watch the previous movie to understand what's going on in the new one.

The "Squad" is comprised of expendable supervillains tasked to save the world, and A.R.G.U.S. Director Amanda Waller (played by Viola Davis) is ready to blow their heads off should they step out of line.

Margot Robbie reprises her role as Harley Quinn joined by Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Sylvester Stallone lends his voice to King Shark, and Joel Kinnaman as the Squad's handler Rick Flag.

#TheSuicideSquad is the most fun I’ve ever had watching a DC movie. This movie is so absurd and over-the-too funny I was grinning constantly. It’s also full of heart. King Shark is such a standout, but Harley Quinn shines. I can’t wait to see this again, and again, and again. pic.twitter.com/uMRVxlmLtC — Dan (@Danimalish) July 30, 2021

James Gunn received the highest Rotten Tomato score of his entire directing career with 95 percent on premiere day, August 5. As of writing, the number did go down to 93 percent but all the raved reviews are still pouring in. It has also racked up a 90 percent audience score, made up of over 250 verified ratings.

Gunn told The Hollywood Reporter prior to the film's release that he is "just really proud of the film." He really liked the movie and love the process of making it. That love translated well into the movie, it turns out, as fans shared their thoughts on the R-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes and Twitter.

The Suicide Squad is the best movie of its kind since Avengers. No one does team dynamics like @JamesGunn . It's like The Dirty Dozen meets Office Space and Kill Bill. It's fuckin' wild. — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) August 6, 2021

Casey Chong from The Cinemaholic calls the film "gleefully violent, gory, and profane." Nell Minow of Movie Mom noted how the movie really focused on showing how many ways a human body can be dismembered.

The movie was considered to possibly be the most deviant-minded mainstream superhero movie since Taika Waitit's "Thor; Ragnarok," Rohan Naahar of Hindustan Times noted.

Man did I miss @JamesGunn! He directs with such distinct style, wit, charm and verve! I LOVED The Suicide Squad! Idris Ilba is a stand-out for me! And KING SHARK steals every scene. John Cena’s best role, he cracked me up as PEACEMAKER! Looking forward to the spin-off series! — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) August 6, 2021

Of course, a few critics did have a few things they didn't enjoy. Mark Dujsik called it a constant assault of gags, and left a deflating sense of repetition when combined with the routine plotting. Jeff York says everything was laid to think on the third act, and overall, the film was far too long and too grotesque for its own good.

Just finished THE SUICIDE SQUAD.



It’s a good comic book movie and captures the essence of the Suicide Squad’s most colorful comics. It’s also very much a James Gunn film.



Goes to show you how much better DC and its films are when WB doesn’t interfere with their directors. pic.twitter.com/pE5StWfOpO — Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) August 6, 2021

Other critics were happy with the film though not completely satisfied, like how Skylar Ezell said it wasn't exactly the masterpiece fans were probably hoping for, but it is definitely an upgrade.

The Suicide Squad (2021) is a damn good movie.



Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, and Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2 in particular make a lasting impression.



The movie certainly has James Gunn’s unique signature. 100% RECOMMEND 💯#TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/IKFyVUs5E7 — Chance 🏳️‍🌈🇮🇸 (@Chanceral2) August 6, 2021

How to Watch James Gunn's 'Suicide Squad' Online

Aside from being available in theaters, "Suicide Squad" is exclusively available online via HBO Max. The monthly subscription service is priced at $14.99 and other Warner Brothers and Dc shos and movie are also offered by the streaming website.

