Alexandrine Ford Culture

'The Suicide Squad' HBO Max Showing, Rotten Tomatoes Rating, and More Reviews: How to Watch DC Film Online

'The Suicide Squad' HBO Max Showing, Rotten Tomatoes Rating, and More Reviews: How to Watch DC Film Online
Having received a 93 percent from Rotten Tomatoes, James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” is funny and fast-paced, in all its gory glory. Critics and fans all had great things to say. Find out how you can watch "The Suicide Squad" online today. Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" just hit the theaters and premiered online and fans are blown away. Having received a 93 percent from Rotten Tomatoes, this funny and fast-paced R-rated movie has got critics hooked.

'The Suicide Squad' Rotten Tomatoes Rating and Reviews

"The Suicide Squad" is the standalone film successor to director David Ayer's "Suicide Squad" from 2016, Comicbook said. Interested movie buffs need not watch the previous movie to understand what's going on in the new one.

The "Squad" is comprised of expendable supervillains tasked to save the world, and A.R.G.U.S. Director Amanda Waller (played by Viola Davis) is ready to blow their heads off should they step out of line.

Margot Robbie reprises her role as Harley Quinn joined by Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Sylvester Stallone lends his voice to King Shark, and Joel Kinnaman as the Squad's handler Rick Flag.

James Gunn received the highest Rotten Tomato score of his entire directing career with 95 percent on premiere day, August 5. As of writing, the number did go down to 93 percent but all the raved reviews are still pouring in. It has also racked up a 90 percent audience score, made up of over 250 verified ratings.

Gunn told The Hollywood Reporter prior to the film's release that he is "just really proud of the film." He really liked the movie and love the process of making it. That love translated well into the movie, it turns out, as fans shared their thoughts on the R-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes and Twitter.

Casey Chong from The Cinemaholic calls the film "gleefully violent, gory, and profane." Nell Minow of Movie Mom noted how the movie really focused on showing how many ways a human body can be dismembered.

The movie was considered to possibly be the most deviant-minded mainstream superhero movie since Taika Waitit's "Thor; Ragnarok," Rohan Naahar of Hindustan Times noted.

Of course, a few critics did have a few things they didn't enjoy. Mark Dujsik called it a constant assault of gags, and left a deflating sense of repetition when combined with the routine plotting. Jeff York says everything was laid to think on the third act, and overall, the film was far too long and too grotesque for its own good.

 Other critics were happy with the film though not completely satisfied, like how Skylar Ezell said it wasn't exactly the masterpiece fans were probably hoping for,  but it is definitely an upgrade.

Read Also: 'Thor 4' Set Photos: Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher Costume Spotted!

How to Watch James Gunn's 'Suicide Squad' Online

Aside from being available in theaters, "Suicide Squad" is exclusively available online via HBO Max. The monthly subscription service is priced at $14.99 and other Warner Brothers and Dc shos and movie are also offered by the streaming website.

Related Article: 'The Mandalorian' Luke Skywalker Hot Toy: How to Pre-Order Sixth Scale Figure!

© 2021 iTech Post All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Tags The Suicide Squad HBO Max The Suicide Squad rotten tomatoes The Suicide Squad reviews HBO Max

Trending News

Adertisement

More from iTechPost