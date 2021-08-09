How Big Is Elon Musk's House? Tesla CEO Living in $50,000 Home!

In 2020, Elon Musk revealed that he is "selling almost all physical possessions" and that he "will own no house." Since then, the billionaire confirmed the sale of his real estate and other private properties.

According to reports, Musk is currently living on a tiny prefab home in Boca Chica, Texas.

Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Being one of the richest men in the world, Musk previously received a lot of criticisms for his wealth. In response, he made a surprising pledge and sold most of his properties. Now, he is said to be renting his home from SpaceX!

How Big Is Elon Musk's House?

Forbes reported Musk's sold properties, including both its buying and selling price.

954 Somera Rd, Los Angeles. Purchased on September 30, 2016 for $24,250,000 and Sold on December 22, 2020 for $29,719,000

955 Somera Rd, Los Angeles. Purchased on July 10, 2015 for $4,300,000 and Sold on December 22, 2020 for $4,443,000

958 Somera Rd, Los Angeles. Purchased on January 15, 2019 for $6,400,000 and Sold on December 22, 2020 for $6,774,500

10947 Chalon Rd, Los Angeles. Purchased on July 28, 2015 for $20,000,000 and Sold on December 21, 2020 for $20,948,500

10930 Chalon Rd, Los Angeles. Purchased on October 24, 2013 for $6,750,000 and Sold on October 8, 2020 for $7,000,000

10911 Chalon Rd, Los Angeles. Purchased on December 21, 2012 for $17,000,000 and Sold on June 12, 2020 for $29,000,000

Musk reportedly moved to Texas where his two biggest projects and companies were based: Tesla and SpaceX.

Elon Musk House Is a Boxabl: Tesla CEO Living in a $50,000 Home!

Elon Musk's house was first teased as a Twitter comment. User Matt Wallace briefly pointed out that "Musk lives very modestly by billionaire standard," which gained a reply from Musk who said that: "my primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It's kinda awesome though."

My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though.



Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2021

This information was immediately linked to an order in November 2020, when Boxabl announced a "top secret customer" on Casita, Boca Chica. Insider highlighted the prefab house specs, which include a lot of interior photos!

Note that Boxabl was already getting a lot of popularity even before Musk's involvement. Their $49,500 prefab house, with a size of 375-square-foot space, reportedly has a waitlist of over 47,000 customers.

Demand for their units is incredibly massive because the prefab house has many exciting features to share. First, it could be transported at an 8.5 feet compact size and immediately assembled in a matter of hours. Its interior design is clean and modern. It has complete household furnishings, including a well-equipped kitchen. The prefab house is also stackable to a two-floor model.

Their official YouTube channel posted a quick video tour on one house installed in Texas. Internet rumors pointed out that this could be the same house Elon Musk would take over, with a key highlight on 2:04 featuring a drawer filled with "rockets and spaceships." This, however, is full speculation with no confirmation from the SpaceX CEO himself.



