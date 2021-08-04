Toyota Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary Truck Colors, Specs, Design Changes: Only 600 of These Are For Sale!

The Toyota Land Cruiser is celebrating its platinum 70th Anniversary! To commemorate this event, the Japanese automaker announced a sale on limited-edition versions of their 70-Series model, complete with visual tweaks and added techs.

Toyota Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary Truck

Autoblog reported that interested buyers for the special edition Land Cruiser could choose pickup variants with a single or double cab. They could also choose it as a wagon version.

There are three colors available: French Vanilla, Merlot Red, and Sandy Taupe. All 70th Anniversary Toyota Land Cruisers get a specific grille with "TOYOTA" letterings instead of the usual oval company emblem. The car would also feature tinted headlights, black paint highlights, 16-inch wheels, and a dark grey finish. Front fog lights and daytime running lights have been upgraded to LED bulbs.

Inside the car, is the combined elements between its old-school design to more advanced tech. The Toyota Land Cruiser has a list of standard equipment which is black leather upholstery, (imitation) wood trim dashboard, and silver accents. Some new equipment added is the center console (with USB ports) and center cupholders. An edition-specific logo is engraved in a metal plate, bottom to the gear shifter.

The anniversary edition Toyota Land Cruiser has no mechanical modifications on its engine. It would be powered by a 4.5-liter turbodiesel V8 engine with 202 horsepower and 317 pound-feet torque. The car uses five-speed manual transmission and has no Automatic variant. This vehicle would also feature a snorkel, low-range gearing, locking front and rear differentials, and a 7,700-pound towing capacity.

Only 600 Units Available for the Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota emphasized that it would only offer 600 units for the 70th Anniversary Toyota Land Cruiser. Specifically, Toyota would sell 320 double-cabs, 200 single-cabs, and 80 wagons.

Note that 70th Anniversary Toyota Land Cruiser is only available in Australia. Deliveries will begin this September. Pricing is:

AU $ 82,600 - Double Cab

AU $ 80,050 - Single Cab

AU $ 78,500 - Wagon

Toyota Land Cruiser and 70-Series

Toyota Land Cruiser used its 70th anniversary to advertise its dominance, reliability and outdoor performance. Surviving this long in the market, Toyota Land Cruiser continuous to be a popular choice for drivers living in rugged terrain.

Note that the 70th Anniversary Toyota Land Cruiser is different from the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300 that got teased last April. Instead, this Toyota Land Cruiser took heavy inspiration from the 70-series back in 1984.

According to MotorTrend, these limited-edition Toyota Land Cruiser are notably designed to be for classical and collector's purchase. As previously mentioned, no mechanical improvements have been added to its engine.

The 70th Anniversary Toyota Land Cruiser would be a lot boxier and old-fashioned compared to the generic curves found in most modern vehicles. Its interior is also designed to resemble a rustic appearance despite its premium equipment. It is important to consider these details before deciding to purchase the car.



