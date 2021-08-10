Czarina Grace Del Valle Culture

Anime Fans React to Crunchyroll-Funimation Merger: Best Memes, Reactions and MORE

Sony Pictures Entertainment officially took over Crunchyroll on Monday, and now, talks about merging it with Funimation have resurfaced once again. With the current issue at hand, anime fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts and react to the news with memes! Photo : KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images

After getting charged with an Antitrust Probe, as it was accused of monopolizing the anime streaming industry in the West, Sony still acquired the anime streaming service Crunchyroll in a $1.175 billion deal. This is big news for the anime community, especially for fans in the West.

Crunchyroll-Funimation Merger

In overview, anime streaming is also a big business industry. Distributors purchase their license to stream anime and manga, while subscribers pay to access this media content.

Previously, subscribers only had two choices for anime streaming: Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Both services have their own strengths and weaknesses. In highlight, subscribers get to choose which one would be a better match for their anime streaming preferences.

However, choosing between the two is no longer possible because the Crunchyroll-Funimation merger is happening, per Cnet report. Sony might either consolidate let Funimation take over Crunchyroll or create a brand-new anime streaming service from the two. Many believe it'll be the former.

Regardless, one or both of these anime streaming platforms will soon disappear in the merger.

Anime Fans Best Memes and Reactions

For now, fans pointed out that anime content would also be consolidated. Translations and adaptations will be made by one team, so anime content might get a little unclear.

Since Funimation and Crunchyroll each have their own weakness, does merging two bads create some good?

A fan summarized the biggest issue for the Funimation-Crunchyroll merger, explaining that bad translations would run rampant in these coming days.

Another fan highlighted that accessibility for anime might get highly restricted, depending on state and country.

A different fan empathized with the workers and staff who might lose their job in this merger due to duplicated positions.

Lastly, an anime fan emphasized that VRV, the pricey and premium anime streaming service in Crunchyroll, has arguably dominated the anime streaming service.

Sony's New Anime Streaming Service

The report from Cnet also briefly mentioned a few pledges made by Sony executives during this merger.

The CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Tony Vinciquerra, said, "With the addition of Crunchyroll, we have an unprecedented opportunity to serve anime fans like never before and deliver the anime experience across any platform they choose, from theatrical, events, home entertainment, games, streaming, linear TV -- everywhere and every way fans want to experience their anime. Our goal is to create a unified anime subscription experience as soon as possible."

Kenichiro Yoshida, the chairman and CEO of Sony Group, added: "Anime is a rapidly growing medium that enthralls and inspires emotion among audiences around the globe. The alignment of Crunchyroll and Funimation will enable us to get even closer to the creators and fans who are the heart of the anime community."

