Anime Fans React to Crunchyroll-Funimation Merger: Best Memes, Reactions and MORE

Sony Pictures Entertainment officially took over Crunchyroll on Monday, and now, talks about merging it with Funimation have resurfaced once again. With the current issue at hand, anime fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts and react to the news with memes!

After getting charged with an Antitrust Probe, as it was accused of monopolizing the anime streaming industry in the West, Sony still acquired the anime streaming service Crunchyroll in a $1.175 billion deal. This is big news for the anime community, especially for fans in the West.

Crunchyroll-Funimation Merger

In overview, anime streaming is also a big business industry. Distributors purchase their license to stream anime and manga, while subscribers pay to access this media content.

Previously, subscribers only had two choices for anime streaming: Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Both services have their own strengths and weaknesses. In highlight, subscribers get to choose which one would be a better match for their anime streaming preferences.

However, choosing between the two is no longer possible because the Crunchyroll-Funimation merger is happening, per Cnet report. Sony might either consolidate let Funimation take over Crunchyroll or create a brand-new anime streaming service from the two. Many believe it'll be the former.

Regardless, one or both of these anime streaming platforms will soon disappear in the merger.

Read Also: Tom Holland Deepfake Video: Actor Replaces Andrew Garfield in Epic Edit of 'The Amazing Spider-Man'

Anime Fans Best Memes and Reactions

For now, fans pointed out that anime content would also be consolidated. Translations and adaptations will be made by one team, so anime content might get a little unclear.

Me trying to understand what Crunchyroll fusing with Funimation means for content coming to countries pic.twitter.com/ay8xpHlWJA — A★M (@YapapaMirage) August 9, 2021

Since Funimation and Crunchyroll each have their own weakness, does merging two bads create some good?

When funimation and crunchyroll merge their service together pic.twitter.com/Rlsl0cMLFq — Robert H Mullarkey (@Robert1988UK) August 9, 2021

A fan summarized the biggest issue for the Funimation-Crunchyroll merger, explaining that bad translations would run rampant in these coming days.

A very sad day for anime, sony/funimation acquisition of crunchyroll has been completed. They now basically have a monopoly on anime in the west,expect more bad translations & using their position to try influence Japanese Artist/authors. pic.twitter.com/HH0k2LJVV1 — Jeff Saiyan (@deludeddragon) August 9, 2021

Another fan highlighted that accessibility for anime might get highly restricted, depending on state and country.

A different fan empathized with the workers and staff who might lose their job in this merger due to duplicated positions.

My heart goes out to everyone at Crunchyroll/Funimation over the next year who will find their position is duplicated due to the merger.

May you continue to find success in your life through another avenue. I'll always be rooting for you. — ultimatemegax|BLM🏳️‍🌈 (@ultimatemegax) August 9, 2021

Lastly, an anime fan emphasized that VRV, the pricey and premium anime streaming service in Crunchyroll, has arguably dominated the anime streaming service.

Funimation: We’re leaving VRV so we can be our own thing.



Also Funimation: We’re buying Crunchyroll so we can create a unified anime experience!



Me: pic.twitter.com/u3spPBIvXJ — 🎵 Miss JukeBox 8 📦 (@juke_box8) August 9, 2021

Sony's New Anime Streaming Service

The report from Cnet also briefly mentioned a few pledges made by Sony executives during this merger.

The CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Tony Vinciquerra, said, "With the addition of Crunchyroll, we have an unprecedented opportunity to serve anime fans like never before and deliver the anime experience across any platform they choose, from theatrical, events, home entertainment, games, streaming, linear TV -- everywhere and every way fans want to experience their anime. Our goal is to create a unified anime subscription experience as soon as possible."

Kenichiro Yoshida, the chairman and CEO of Sony Group, added: "Anime is a rapidly growing medium that enthralls and inspires emotion among audiences around the globe. The alignment of Crunchyroll and Funimation will enable us to get even closer to the creators and fans who are the heart of the anime community."



Related Article: 'Fortnite' Gamora Skin Design, Cosmetics, Release Date and More: How to Get 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Skin Early