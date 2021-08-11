Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: First Foldable Phone with Under Display Camera Revealed!

Samsung unveiled its new lineup of smartphones and smartwatches in its virtual event today. With a goal of providing customizable experiences, Samsung is ready to lead its users to a new era of openness. With some exciting new features and designs, the new foldable smartphones are an entirely new experience to use. Find out what the tech giant debuted today.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Virtual Event

Samsung held its third Unpacked event for the year 2021, CNet reported. This entirely virtual event was live-streamed on YouTube, with the replay available shortly after.

The event began at 7 a.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, August 11.

Previous leaks already revealed that Samsung was going to debut a new line of foldable phones in this event, but nothing more about its specs and other details.

Now, Samsung has officially revealed not only the new line of foldable smartphones but a new smartwatch with exciting features and a new pair of wireless earphones. An exciting collaboration has also dressed up these new Samsung debuts in sophisticated designs.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Series, and Galaxy Buds 2 Specs, Price, and Release Date

Galaxy Watch 4 Series

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event started with the introduction of the new Galaxy Watch 4 Series. It boasts of a fully customizable system, everything from colorful and comfortable straps to 40 unique watch faces straight out of the box.

The watches sport new sensors the fit closer to the skin, especially useful for Samsung's Health Experience. Users get an upgraded sleep tracking technology that not only tracks snoring patterns but breathing patterns and blood oxygen levels to understand and make informed decisions about their sleep.

The exciting new feature is the Body Composition Measurements feature, with Bio-Electrical Impedance Analysis or BIA technology. It is 98 percent accurate and reliable against the DXA scanner which is the gold standard of BIA.

Galaxy Watch 4 owners can also enjoy LTE connectivity, allowing users to stream Spotify, track time, map out routes without needing the Samsung phone.

The Galaxy Watch 4 price starts at $249 while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic starts at $349.

Know what you’re made of. The new #GalaxyWatch4’s powerful BioActive Sensor easily and accurately measures your body composition – body fat percentage, skeletal muscle, body water, and more. #SamsungUnpacked

Learn more: https://t.co/qWW1JHC5O4 pic.twitter.com/RJR4EhdIFJ — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 11, 2021

Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the first foldable smartphone with an under-display camera, allowing for a smooth, clean, and uninterrupted 7.6-inch screen experience when using the main screen.

It's got a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display and stereo speakers, offering a crisp image display and multidimensional sound. The smart devices also boast of the One UI 3 which allows for the intuitive and seamless use of Samsung's devices.

Samsung has also listened to its users and made the Z Fold 3 S Pen compatible!

The company also came out with the S Pen Fold edition with a rubber nib for smoother gliding on the screen, and 40 percent display responsiveness for an overall smooth writing experience.

The Z Fold 3 is also water-resistant with an IPX8 standard and is fitted with Gorilla Glass Victus and Armor Aluminum for a smartphone that is made to last inside and out, as they said.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 3 will fetch $1,799 starting August 27.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Impressions: 3 New Features!https://t.co/QMqyqzBMTk pic.twitter.com/8CWafOMbbP — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) August 11, 2021

Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

The Z Flip 3 offers a sleek body and compact design when closed. It comes in cream, green, lavender, and phantom black. It also comes in pink, white, and gray exclusively on the Samsung website.

It sports a new cover screen, 4 times larger than the previous design. It is entirely customizable from the cover screen saver to the widgets users can access. Bixby is 35 times faster as well.

Users can easily take a photo or shoot a video without needing to open the Z Flip 3, and Flex Mode and Auto Framing can help capture hands-free photos better. It's got a wide 12 MP lens, an ultra-wide 12 MP lens, and a front lens sporting 10MP.

It also offers stereo speakers and Gorilla Glass Victus and Armor Aluminum housing.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 costs $999 and will be available starting August 27.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 & Z Fold 3 hands on



The Under Display Camera is basically perfect pic.twitter.com/Fcbspu7bhJ — Anthony (@TheGalox_) August 10, 2021

Galaxy Buds 2

The new Galaxy Buds 2 come in olive, white, lavender, and black. The case for all color variants is white, with the pop of color seen when opening the case.

It's the smallest and listest buds Samsung has ever made. It has active noise canceling that can block out up to 98 percent of ambient noise.

Even in its tiny size, it can last five hours with ANC on, and seven and a half hours with ANC off. With its case, users can go 20 hours without needing to recharge.

The Buds 2 will be available starting August 27 as well, with prices starting from $149.

Samsung Galaxy X Thom Browne Collaboration

Designer Thom Browne is returning to collaborate with Samsung and fitting the new Galaxy devices in white leather casings with red and blue stripes. These are limited edition and preorders on selected stores will begin today, August 11.



