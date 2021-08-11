Czarina Grace Del Valle Tech

Twitter Font Change 2021 Has People Losing Their Minds: Best Reactions, Memes and MORE

The Twitter font change this 2021 was a pleasant surprise to some users and a complete disappointment for others. In fact, memes are being used to express the mixed feelings that Twitter users are currently experiencing. Photo : Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Twitter recently released a new design for their web and mobile interface. While the difference seems minuscule, Twitter specifically changed important factors like the text font and size, which heavy users could quickly notice. Twitter said, "While it might feel weird at first, these updates make us more accessible, unique, and focused on you and what you're talking about."

 With a big change like this, users have a lot to complain about the new interface.

Twitter Font Change 2021

Twitter never really dropped an official notice for the change. With that said, people are understandably shocked.

Unfortunately, a quick trip to the bathroom is not going to help. The Twitter change is here to stick around.

A word of warning, Twitter change might not be obvious on all desktop and mobile systems yet, but nobody escapes the interface update.

Twitter Font Change Is a Headache

The most common complaint tweeted was a massive headache with the interface.

Sleep won't wake you up from this nightmare or make anybody's day better.

Someone even tweeted on getting cured of bird app addiction. Is this supposed to be a good thing for Twitter?

The biggest problem with this change is always going to be the new font.

Twitter Chirp! New Typeface

In quick summary, Twitter changed its font to develop a unique typeface, different from the generic choices. According to Cnet, it adds personality and distinctiveness to the platform. However, many Twitter users find Chirp font very, very hard to read.

Some tweeted that the font is so bad, it seemed to be "doing the wave."

Other Changes on Twitter

Twitter also made big changes to its color scheme. Now, the "Follow" button is colored black in regular mode, and white in dark mode. It is important to note that the colors do not change even when users edit the "custom color" options.

And Twitter's biggest transgression? Despite all these "improvements," they never added the post "Edit" option.

Twitter Reactions and Jokes

The community took this event as a chance to deliver some jokes on Twitter's sudden change. One tweeted that the social media platform is now a "domesticated partner."

Even the cat is shocked by Twitter's improvements

In highlight, Twitter users are shocked, amused, irritated, and disappointed with these "upgrades." Change is never easy, but it gets especially harder when it affects overall function. Users have to get used to a new interface, which they will continue seeing every time they open the micro-blogging site.

As of today, Twitter and its Design team have not yet addressed the massive complaints on these changes. It is safe to assume that the new interface is a permanent change on the social media platform.

