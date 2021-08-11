Twitter Font Change 2021 Has People Losing Their Minds: Best Reactions, Memes and MORE

The Twitter font change this 2021 was a pleasant surprise to some users and a complete disappointment for others. In fact, memes are being used to express the mixed feelings that Twitter users are currently experiencing.

Twitter recently released a new design for their web and mobile interface. While the difference seems minuscule, Twitter specifically changed important factors like the text font and size, which heavy users could quickly notice. Twitter said, "While it might feel weird at first, these updates make us more accessible, unique, and focused on you and what you're talking about."

Notice anything different?



Today, we released a few changes to the way Twitter looks on the web and on your phone. While it might feel weird at first, these updates make us more accessible, unique, and focused on you and what you’re talking about.



Let’s take a deeper look. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/vCUomsgCNA — Twitter Design (@TwitterDesign) August 11, 2021

With a big change like this, users have a lot to complain about the new interface.

Twitter Font Change 2021

Twitter never really dropped an official notice for the change. With that said, people are understandably shocked.

WHAT IS THIS NEW TWITTER FONT



WE WERE NEVER ASKED — shoe (@shoe0nhead) August 11, 2021

why my twitter font on wumbo wtf — Zack Fox (@zackfox) August 11, 2021

Unfortunately, a quick trip to the bathroom is not going to help. The Twitter change is here to stick around.

guy that threw up when they saw the new twitter font — make up a guy (@makeupaguy) August 11, 2021

A word of warning, Twitter change might not be obvious on all desktop and mobile systems yet, but nobody escapes the interface update.

i said that too and then like 20 mins later it changed when i came back on pic.twitter.com/IBjInFwflm — mgk-phobic (@cursedcryptx) August 11, 2021

Twitter Font Change Is a Headache

The most common complaint tweeted was a massive headache with the interface.

ive heard several people say they have a headache and had to stop using desktop twitter for now — 🍒spooky maiden🛡️ (@sunrisegrove) August 11, 2021

Sleep won't wake you up from this nightmare or make anybody's day better.

Read tweets with twitter's new font and get a headache. Then maybe you'll close your eyes out of frustration and eventually fall asleep 🥲 — mnemosyne (@cd_mnemosyne) August 11, 2021

Someone even tweeted on getting cured of bird app addiction. Is this supposed to be a good thing for Twitter?

the new twitter font has cured my addiction to this bird app because i actually can't scroll without getting a headache now — ali de haan (@lunetsdaya) August 11, 2021

The biggest problem with this change is always going to be the new font.

came back to twitter only to get a headache because of the new fontpic.twitter.com/hkOYppGswK — Queen mystic cashier (@yjmint_) August 11, 2021

Twitter Chirp! New Typeface

In quick summary, Twitter changed its font to develop a unique typeface, different from the generic choices. According to Cnet, it adds personality and distinctiveness to the platform. However, many Twitter users find Chirp font very, very hard to read.

NEW TINY TWITTER FONT? I HAVE TO POST IN ALL CAPS FROM NOW ON. pic.twitter.com/UXaKH5n5XV — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 11, 2021

Some tweeted that the font is so bad, it seemed to be "doing the wave."

It looks like the letters are doing the wave, I hate it. — Rigtoofen (@Rigtoofen) August 11, 2021

Other Changes on Twitter

Twitter also made big changes to its color scheme. Now, the "Follow" button is colored black in regular mode, and white in dark mode. It is important to note that the colors do not change even when users edit the "custom color" options.

So you keep our custom colored buttons for "Tweet" and "Reply" but not follow? That's just so jarring, and we would rather keep the custom color for everything, not be forced to have the one you pick for us

Hope you take this into consideration pic.twitter.com/3h6TuCny1n — Sol (@FavoniusSol) August 11, 2021

And Twitter's biggest transgression? Despite all these "improvements," they never added the post "Edit" option.

Twitter changed the font and still didn’t give us edit button?



Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee-it! — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) August 11, 2021

Twitter Reactions and Jokes

The community took this event as a chance to deliver some jokes on Twitter's sudden change. One tweeted that the social media platform is now a "domesticated partner."

As if Siri & Alexa wasn't enough. — LaTonya🏖️ Bloodsaw ⛱️👙 (@LaTonyaBloodsaw) August 11, 2021

now this is better — karl or toms (@VILBURSUPPORTER) August 11, 2021

Even the cat is shocked by Twitter's improvements

Sure Twitter, change my fonts & colors just to fvck with me a little. I don't mind 😾 pic.twitter.com/iIoucGlsUU — Woke 👁 "Crucify the ego before it's far too late" (@WokeAnimal) August 11, 2021

In highlight, Twitter users are shocked, amused, irritated, and disappointed with these "upgrades." Change is never easy, but it gets especially harder when it affects overall function. Users have to get used to a new interface, which they will continue seeing every time they open the micro-blogging site.

but no one asked pic.twitter.com/DG31QoE4Hb — karr/kaisa ♡ RT PINNED (@berdacs) August 11, 2021

As of today, Twitter and its Design team have not yet addressed the massive complaints on these changes. It is safe to assume that the new interface is a permanent change on the social media platform.



