SpaceX Starlink Tracker: 3 Online Tools to Check if Starlink Internet Is Available in Your Area

Starlink satellite internet service is expanding at neck-breaking speed! The company recently gained a massive number of users, and more are expected to join some time this year.

A space constellation of satellites providing high-speed internet services around the world sounded like an impossible idea. However, Elon Musk and SpaceX are rapidly making it a reality.

Last June, Starlink was registered to have approximately 70,000 active users. However, by August, the company reached about 90,000 active users from 12 different countries around the world. The numbers don't slow down. The company teased having half a million orders globally, and they aim to have them catered by Summer 2022.

Starlink is still in its beta phase and shows no indications of ending an ytime soon. Moreover, its internet service is recorded to have good performance. Inverse listed that the average non-mobile broadband speed in the U.S. runs at 180 megabits per second. Starlink currently runs at 100 to 200 megabits per second. However, its long-term goal is to reach 10 gigabits per second.

There are, however, two things to keep in mind when availing Starlink service. Your area must be in range with the satellite constellation, and the Starlink business must have received its clearance to operate from local authorities.

Feeling a little interested? Here are three online tools you can use to check if Starlink is available in your area, per Inverse.

3. Cell-Based Starlink Coverage Tracker

This online tool makes a 3D model of the world and indicates the areas that receive Starlink coverage. Gold-Star Cells indicate areas that receive 100 percent Starlink connections. Dark blue cells mean all-day coverage. Red Cells, unfortunately, mean zero coverage from Starlink satellites.

2. Starlink Coverage Tracker

This is a fan-made map tracking the satellites in orbit around the world. Each blue dot is represented by one satellite. Clicking on these colored dots would open up its point of presence and internet range.

1. Reddit Starlink Tracker List

Another fan-made tracker, the list compiles Starlink services based on its registered latitude and areas. This tool is used to compare if there are people using Starlink in your area. Starlink services best lie between 33.6 and 54.9 degrees latitude.

If Starlink is acessible in your area, you should be aware of other helpful features about the internet provider.

Starlink Pre Order Website

Starlink is still open to pre-orders. Interested consumers have to pay a $499 upfront for the starter kit, which includes:

Starlink

Wi-Fi router

Power supply

Cables

Mounting tripod

The Starlink Kit is advertised as "easy to set up." It is recommended that users install the Starlink dish in an area with a clear view of the skies for a faster internet connection.

After setup, consumers have to pay $99 per month for the internet service.

Starlink Mobile App

Having a clear view of the sky makes it easier for the Starlink dish to receive the internet and transmit it to your device. Users can use the Starlink Mobile App to find the best position to mount their Starlink.

Also, note that Starlink Mobile App provides real-time readings on Starlink internet speeds, usage, latency, and uptime. Starlink Mobile App is available for both Android and iOS.

Read Also: Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Payment Online Petition, Up to $1000 State-Backed Checks

SpaceX Starlink Tracker: Its Continued Expansion

As previously mentioned, Starlink aims to provide internet service anywhere around the world. Aside from the 12 countries registered to its service, Starlink is reportedly expanding its marketing all the way to Mexico. The company successfully secured a 10-year license to operate in the state.

With its overall progress, more new markets are also getting interested in Starlink expansions. Investors grow curious about SpaceX Starlink as a good business investment. Experts predict that the company could grow up to $20 billion yearly cash flow with its potential sales in the future.



Related Article: Elon Musk Salary in 2020: Tesla CEO, Dogefather Made $211 ... Per Second!