Ford GT's Last Supercar? Limited Edition 2022 GT Prototype ‘64 Heritage Edition [Desiign, Engine, Specs]

The Ford GT is entering its final year of production. For its final run, the giant American automaker is saying goodbye to its iconic car with a limited edition homage to the 1964 Ford GT prototypes. The 2022 GT Prototype '64 Heritage Edition joins the lineup of several heritage editions Ford has released in the past. The special edition GTs sport the iconic racing paint jobs that the winning Ford race cars also had in the past.

2022 Ford GT Prototype '64 Heritage Edition

Ford debuted what could probably be the last GT Heritage Edition ever at The Quail during the Monterey Car Week.

The new GT '64 Prototype Heritage Edition was displayed alongside the only surviving Ford GT prototype from that era, according to Roadshow. The 1964 chassis GT/105 is still in its original racing livery, standing proudly next to the car that's paying homage to it.

The 1964 GT prototype debuted at the New York International Auto Show on April 3, 1964, Ford said. Five of the prototypes led the American automobile manufacturer to victory, becoming America's only Le Mans-winning supercar. They went on to win again in the 1966 to 1969 races and returned to win again in 2016.

The cars symbolize the incredible and groundbreaking engineering that Ford continues to embody to this day and clearly showcase with the latest Heritage Edition.

According to Ford GT Program Manager Mike Severson, the GT '64 Heritage Edition goes beyond celebrating race wins, "this one goes deep, and honors the earliest of Ford supercar heritage."

As a tribute to the Ford GT supercar, the prototype vehicle that gave life to the program more than a half-century ago, Ford is introducing the 2022 Ford GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition -- https://t.co/iPWyH0i5iq @Thurbyjr @vdstaff58 pic.twitter.com/S78rlNQqJQ — Neighborhood Ford (@OurFordStore) August 12, 2021

Ford GT Prototype '64 Heritage Edition Design

The '64 Heritage Edition GT is Ford's modern interpretation of the original prototype.

The classic Ford Performance Wimbledon White paint and over-the-roof triple racing stripe is a nod to the classic aesthetic while combining it with more contemporary touches like the exposed carbon fiber behind the 20-inch Antimatter Blue-painted carbon fiber wheels which is a unique detail only found on Ford GTs.

The glossy carbon fiber Heritage Edition GT also has exposed carbon fiber front splitter, side sills, mirror stalks, engine louvers, and rear diffuser, Slash Gear pointed out.

Silver and black graphics don the Brembo brake calipers, with black lug nuts offering more modernized details to the overall aesthetic.

The Lightspeed Blue Alcantara suede seats with silver stitching offer a luxurious element to the interior. The seating surfaces and head restraints are also embossed with the GT logo, Ford added. The steering wheel is finished in Ebony Alcantara with black stitching, and the dual-clutch pabble shifters are clear and polished.

Looking at the instrument panel, it is wrapped in Ebony leather and that same Lightspeed Blue Alcantara suede from the seats. The pillars and headliner are wrapped in Ebony Alcantara. Appliqués in Antimatter Blue decorates the instrument panel, door register bezels, and seat X-brace to create a cohesive look with the unique wheels.

The 2022 Ford GT is only available to order for approved Ford GT customers, Ford announced. Production should begin in January 2022. If you're interested in ordering one, call your Ford dealership to get your hands on what could be the last GT Supercar to roll off the Ford production line.

