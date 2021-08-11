2022 Toyota Tundra Suspension Confirmed! Leaf Spring Setup Is Gone

Newly uploaded teaser photos of the 2022 Toyota Tundra has confirmed several new features of the much-anticipated truck, including the availability of a coil-spring suspension in the rear and a TRD-branded skid plate at the front.

The new coil-spring suspension replaces the traditional leaf-spring setup, which runs similar to other trucks such as the GM Silverado, Sierra, and the Ford F-150. It also follows the lead of the Ram 1500 in coil-spring adoption, Road and Track revealed.

2022 Toyota Tundra Suspension: Coil-Spring Enhances Overall Ride Quality

The new coil-spring suspension is expected to enhance overall ride quality, in addition to improving off-road power. The teaser image from Toyota shows that the 2022 Tundra is obviously a TRD Pro model, offering parts from Fox Racing. This includes having lifted suspension, equipped with Fox dampers and red-painted anti-roll bar. The off-road model will also have a TRD front skid plate with Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires sized 285/65, according to Car and Driver, and a hefty anti-roll bar and Fox shock absorbers.

Such setup will allow the truck to push two inches of additional wheel travel, with 2.5-inch piggyback reservoirs to make things stable. These features are similar to the off-leader Ford F-150 Raptor.

Leaf springs would allow more load capacity, but coil springs offers a smoother ride. Ram has been using coil springs for its pickups since 2009, Car and Driver further noted.

2022 Toyota Tundra Suspension Specs: Solid Axle Retained

It seems, however, the Tundra won't discard its traditional setup in entirety. Even with the new coil-springs suspension, the 2022 Tundra seems to have retained the truck's traditional solid axle. This is unlike other truck brands such as the GM pickups or the electric Ford F-150 Lightning, which both feature a new independent rear suspension (IRS) system.

The truck's exterior has been revealed earlier, showing distinctive wheels, design details and badges--all exuding resilience and toughness. The 2022 Toyota Tundra will also have an edgy, awesome design carrying LED headlights and running lights located above a vertical air intake, Road Show by Cnet reported. The 2022 Tundra's massive grille has three LED light strips: one below the Toyota logo, two on the outer edges above the bumper. As noticed with the front grille design, the 2022 Tundra is definitely a fierce roadster.

A twin-turbo V6 iForce MAX engine will power the truck, similar to the twin-turbo V6 engine found in the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser. The Tundra may also recommend an electrification option, in line with Toyota's commitment on building electric and hybrid vehicles.

No confirmation has been given yet on the actual rollout date of the 2022 Tundra. Reports say Toyota would unveil the new pickup truck in the fall, and as such, it won't be long before actually seeing it on or off the road.

Prices for the TRD Pro model is expected to cost about $50,000, with the base truck selling for $36,000.

