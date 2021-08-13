NASA Hubble Images: How to Download Cool Space Telescope Poster, Kepler and MORE!

NASA is offering high-quality space posters to decorate your walls! There are several cool photos showcasing four of the most memorable space telescopes: Hubble, Tess, Kepler and Spitzer.

The NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Twitter account often posts a lot of amazing photos from space. Some of these pictures show countless stars, fascinating celestial events, or even high-end spacecrafts. However, on Thursday, the channel decided to honor some of the biggest contributors to space research, the different space telescopes.

If your walls could use some sprucing up, consider science. This week we’re featuring the @NASAHubble observatory in @NASAexoplanets’ new poster series on telescopes that can peer far into the reaches of space beyond our solar system.🔭👀



NASA Exoplanets Exploration Through Space Telescopes

The tweet linked to the website "exoplanets.nasa.gov/travel," which is a new interactive feature for NASA's space science.

After clicking the link, users will be redirected to an Exoplanet Exoplanet Travel Bureau page with two options: "Tour: The Galaxy" and "Explore: The Space Telescopes." Both feature an augmented reality (AR) interface for space exploration.

As a general description, as exoplanet is any planetary body outside our solar system. NASA recently gathered a lot of information about these very distant bodies through powerful space telescopes, like Hubble.

Opening the option "Tour: The Galaxy" will let users explore the surface, get the poster and color the following exoplanets:

55 Cancri e

Trappist-1e

Kepler-16b

Kepler-186f

PSO J318.5-22

HD 40307g

51 Pegasi b

Opening the second option "Explore: The Space Telescopes" will let users explore [the space telescope model] in 3D or get the poster for these spacecrafts:

Spitzer

Kepler

TESS

Hubble

How to Download Cool Space Telescope Poster

The Hubble Space Telescope Poster is a 71.4 MB file in PDF format. This poster features the iconic NASA spacecraft, with a solar system reflected on its lens. The blue-white surface of Earth is visible on the lower half of the poster. A number of different galaxies are scattered over the upper half, referencing the recent Deep Field Week.

The Spitzer Space Telescope Poster is a 33.5 MB file in PDF format. Spitzer is a decommissioned telescope (dated on January 2020) considered as one of "NASA's Great Observatories." The Spitzer poster shows one of its biggest discoveries, the Trappist-1, another solar system with seven Earth-sized planets (indicated by the seven circles in front of it)

The Kepler Space Telescope Poster is a 2.71 MB file in PDF format, significantly smaller than the others for its simplistic design. Kepler is another decommissioned telescope that ran out of fuel in 2018. However, during its active exploration, this space telescope discovered more than 150,000 stars, comparing its surface and atmospheric conditions with Earth.

The Tess Space Telescope Poster is a 519 KB file in PDF format, the smallest sized poster. TESS, or Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, is a recently launched space telescope with a mission to discover new planets, similar to Kepler. In its two years of exploration, TESS currently monitored 200,00 different stars, with 1,900 detected as exoplanets.



