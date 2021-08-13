Intel Alder Lake vs. Rocket Lake: New Leaked Power Limits, Requirements, Specs

The incoming Intel Alder Lake processors boast impressive specs and features, together with extremely high power consumption!

Many have been waiting for the exciting reveal of the 12th Gen processors from Intel. Experts believe that the chip would be built with new technologies and an increased level of performance. However, a new leak also revealed that the chip would be power-hungry, taking up more electricity than the Intel 10th and 11th Gen CPUs.

Wccftech listed out the power requirement comparisons.

Intel Alder Lake vs. Rocket Lake: New Leaked Power Limits

The Intel Alder Lake might come in four Thermal Design Power (TDP) variants: 165W (Enthusiast), 125W (Unlocked), 65W (Mainstream) and 35W (Low-TDP).

Intel Alder Lake also shows the same "continuous current ratings" with Comet Lake (10th Gen) and Rocket Lake (11th Gen), which shows as:

165W = 37.5A

125W = 26A

65W = 23A

35W = 11A

However, at "peak current ratings," Intel Alder spikes consumption significantly higher than its predecessors. The numbers recorded are:

165W = 40A going up to 45A

125W = 34A going up to 39A

65W = 30A going up to 38.5A

35W = 16.5A going up to 20.5A

The power spike is associated with the 12th Gen Alder Lake processors running at peak performance and high clock load speeds.

Intel Alder Lake Requirements, Specs, and Features

Videocardz reported on some of the new architecture found for Intel's latest CPU:

Alder Lake will boost up to a 20% increase on single-thread performance

Alder Lake would be twice as fast on multi-threaded workloads

It has Improved SoC Power

It supports the latest PCI Express Gen5 and Gen4

It has connectivity support for Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4

It has Memory support for DDR5 and DDR4 (on desktop) and LPDDR5 and LPDD4 (on mobile series)

Intel Alder Lake-P and Intel Alder Lake-M

There might be many variants for the Alder Lake series, depending on the computer device model. However, most details are kept confidential by Intel, leaked only with their code name.

Tom's Hardware reported two Alder Lake Processor families. One is the Alder Lake-P, which works with 15W TDP. The second is Alder Lake-M, which is designed for 5-7W TDP. Both were also tested to have very high power consumption. However, Alder Lake-M maxed at 68W. This is because the values cannot exceed 10mn, which could directly impact the battery and charger of the laptop.

These are only some of the teased and leaked specs for the Intel Alder Lake CPU. Some specs and details could possibly change at any moment, especially since the processors are still in its manufacturing and testing phase. More official details should be available the closer it gets to the official release date.

Wccftech also reported that the Intel Alder Lake lineup is expected to launch on October 27, possibly as the first mainstream consumer platform with DDR5 and PCIe5.0 technologies. Enthusiasts should definitely get excited for these last few months.



