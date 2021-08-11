AMD RX 6600 XT Absurd $1200 Price Leaked! Original Price, Specs, Reviews, Where to Buy

The unreleased AMD RX 6600 XT just got listed with an insane $1200 price!

The third-party retailer, Newegg, was recently spotted with an "MSI AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Gaming X GPU" online listing on its shop. According to VideoCardz, it initially sold at $1,099. Hours later, the price rose to $1,199! However, at the time of writing, the listing was pulled out from the website.

PC Gamer warned against buying these overpriced graphics cards. With the global chip shortage still affecting many markets, resellers might get the malicious idea to mark up retail prices and earn quick money.

Consumers are recommended to get familiar with the product details before making their purchase.

Two issues are highlighted from this recent incident: The RX 6600 XT is a product that has not yet officially launched, and the listing was way too overpriced.

AMD RX 6600 XT Original Price and Specs

The Verge highlighted that the RX 6600 XT is a new entry-level RX 6000-series GPU. It featured RDNA 2 architecture but at a lower price. It has been advertised to provide the "ultimate 1080p gaming experience."

The RX 6600 XT also has 32 computing units, significantly smaller than the high-end RX6900 XT (80 compute units) or even the RX 6700 XT (40 compute units). However, RX 6600 XT has 8GB of GDDR6 RAM, a 2359 MHz base clock, a 2589 MHz boosted clock and draws around 160W of power.

RX 6600 XT is designed to support players who would like to play AAA games, like "The Witcher" or "Halo," on high frame rates but at 1080 graphics settings (maximum). This GPU aims to replace the outdated GTX 1060, which reportedly struggled to process the more recent games.

In reflection of its current specs, the RX 6600 XT has a suggested retail price of $379.

AMD RX 6600 XT Release Date

According to The Verge, the RX 6600 XT is scheduled to release on August 11. Prebuilt systems with this GPU should also come out later this month.

Note that the RX 6600 XT will not be sold directly by AMD. Instead, it should be available through ASRock, Asus, Biostar, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, Sapphire, XFX, and Yeston.

As mentioned, these are some of the issues emphasized by Newegg's sudden listing. Questions are being asked how the retailer has gained access to stocks that presumably haven't shipped out of China yet.

This incident also highlights the need for customer awareness regarding the situation. Aside from the product price and specs, consumers are warned to be careful about the listing availability. Consumers are also warned not to "panic buy" immediately on the incoming GPUs.

It is entirely possible that Newegg might have made an honest mistake during its post. The admins could have listed the wrong price for the wrong product, or the listing came a few days early before the products reaches their warehouse. Either way, the company swiftly took down this listing before the issue could escalate.

