6 Most Entertaining Twitch Streamers to Watch Now

Twitch is one of the largest live streaming platforms to date. It hosts over 9 million active broadcasters from music to Esports. The communities are tight-knit and streams can range anywhere from a few minutes long to hours upon hours on end.

Twitch streams can be incredibly entertaining, as everything happens in real-time--with no cuts or time jumps that most viewers are used to seeing on YouTube. With that being said, here are six of the most entertaining Twitch streamers you should follow and watch.

Most Entertaining Twitch Streamers

6. Sykkuno

The US-based streamer established himself in the gaming scene with a YouTube channel dedicated to "League of Legends." Sykkuno started becoming more active on Twitch in 2018 and has amassed 29 million views since then, Upfluence reported.

With 2.3 million followers on the streaming platform, Sykkuno is mostly associated with his "Among Us" streams nowadays. Oftentimes, these "Among Us" games are with other well-known personalities like PewDiePie, Toast, and Corpse Husband

5. Draynilla

If you wanna have a laugh, look no further since the Booty President has got you covered. Draynilla is currently focused on "Apex Legends" but he does enjoy other FPS games.

He streams six days a week. His 61,600 followers love his personality and his hilarious sense of humor.

SO I STARTED A REACTION CHANNEL ON YOUTUBE SINCE YALL LOVE MY REACTION CONTENT SO MUCH. FIRST 100 PEOPLE TO SUB TO THE CHANNEL ILL FOLLOW BACK ON TWITTER. 1ST VID IS ME REACTING TO THE NEW KSI x LIL WAYNE SONG. GO RUN IT UP 📈📈https://t.co/Kqoz2FDIor pic.twitter.com/sDGOIjFnNP — SoaR Draynilla (@draynilla) August 12, 2021

4. Qwavii

Qwavii's demeanor is simply "vibin,'" her chill nature and sense of humor make you stick around her streams. She plays a nice variety of games like "Apex Legends," "Overcooked!," "Call of Duty," and "Rainbow Six Siege," according to One 37 PM.

Her 6,400 followers also enjoy her strong sense of fashion and her penchant for dancing every now and then.

3. NICKMERCS

Besides being a Twitch streamer with 4.9 million followers, NICKMERCS is a body-builder and is just as successful in the YouTube gaming space with more than 3.4 million subscribers. He plays "Fortnite" and "Call of Duty: Warzone" religiously, with origins as a pro-Halo and Gears of War player. The Esports pro is part of the FaZe Clan and has 143 million total views on Twitch.

Hit Diamond on Apex Legends. Gonna grind to Apex Predator 100%. Looking for 2 demons to make the run with, gotta be ready to grind. — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) August 8, 2021

2. Ninja

Tyler Blevins, AKA Ninja, was awarded the most followed Twitch channel back in December 2020. With 17 million followers, the former professional "Halo" gamer along with his team Renegades won 5th to 8th place for "Halo 5" in the 2016 Halo World Championship.

He has partnered up with celebrities like Drake in the past, gaining an audience of 635,000 spectators when he live-streamed his lesson on "Fortnite" with the "Hotline Bling" rapper.

1. Myth

Ali Kabbani or Myth is known as the best Fortnite player in the world. The captain of Team Solomid has even competed against Ninja. Myth started streaming on Twitch in 2016 on a channel called Paragon. Currently, Myth is quite dedicated to "Valorant."

Not only is Myth big on Twitch with his 7.1 million followers, he also has a strong presence on YouTube, with over 4.3 million subscribers.

Related Article: ​​'Fortnite' Superman Challenges: Complete Guide to Find Beast Boy, Clark Kent, Batman!