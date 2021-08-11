'Fortnite' Superman Challenges: Complete Guide to Find Beast Boy, Clark Kent, Batman!

Having problems with the Superman Challenges in "Fortnite"? Luckily, there is a guide on how to find Beast Boy, Clark Kent and Batman to complete the quests!

The alien invasion continues for "Fortnite" Chapter 2, Season 7, and a new hero is added to help save the island. Completing the challenges released on August 10 will give players the chance to unlock Superman, The Man of Steel.

There are two categories for Superman quests. The first is a set of challenges players can complete on the island, and the second is an accumulation of epic quests cleared.

Superman Quests: How to Find Beast Boy, Clark Kent, Batman!

The first Superman Quest players need to do is "Complete Quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy." This quest will unlock the "Call to Action Emoticon," "Superman Shield Spray," and "Outfit: Clark Kent." The last one is necessary for the last two missions.

Distractify listed the locations for all three of these NPCs:

Beast Boy: Found in the western part of the Weeping Woods. He should be stationed on one of the bridges.

Clark Kent: Found in the Steel Farm, east of Pleasant Park. The NPC should be standing on top of a roof.

Armored Batman: Found in Dirty Docks. Batman should be standing near one of the alien spaceships.

Unfortunately, many players reported glitch problems, saying that NPCs are not found in these areas. "Fortnite" is reportedly aware of the problem, but no update was provided for a fix.

YouTuber Tabor Hill discovered another loophole to do the Superman challenges instead.



The YouTuber suggested searching for payphones near the area. The quest missions for these NPCs should be listed in the call-quest options. Players can accept and progress on their Superman Quest through this method, as seen in the video.

Afterwards, players can choose to complete these last two missions in any order.

'Fortnite' Superman Challenges

Glide Through 5 Rings as Clark Kent

Per Epic Games, this mission is active immediately after jumping out of the battle bus. The five rings will spawn above the Weeping Woods forest, but be warned, players only get one chance during each game. If they miss one ring, players cannot fly back up and will be forced to restart the game just to clear the rings they missed.

Use a Phone Booth as Clark Kent

This mission requires players to enter one of the red phone booths scattered across the island. Completing this mission will unlock "Secret Identity Emote," which lets Clark Kent transform to Superman and vice versa. The "Superman Cape Back Bling" is also unlocked during this quest.

More 'Fortnite' Superman Challenges: Shadow Superman Skin

Players can unlock more Superman rewards by completing their epic quests! Epic Games listed these rewards:

Kal-El's Cape Glider

Superman Banner

The Last Son of Krypton Loading Screen

The Solitude Striker Pickaxe

Don't miss out on playing this exciting because Superman Challenges is a time-limited event. Start grinding now, so you can have enough time to unlock all of Superman's cosmetic and outfit rewards.

