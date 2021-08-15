Xbox Games With Gold August 2021: How to Unlock Free 'Street Fighter IV'

Xbox Games with Gold subscribers are in for a treat this August 2021. Apparently, they are getting "Street Fighter IV" as an extra free game--though there is a big catch on how to get the bonus title.

Gamers who pay the $9.99/month subscription service called Xbox Live Gold have the benefit of unlocking up to four free games every month. The service typically offers two games on the first of the month and the second set of two games in the middle of the month.

Early this August, Xbox Games with Gold offered "Darksiders III" and "Lost Planet." On the 15th, the subscription added "Yooka Laylee" and "Garou: Mark of the Wolves."

However, Twitter user Wario64 noticed that "Street Fighter 4" is available for XBL Gold account users in Brazil.

Street Fighter IV is free on Xbox Games with Gold Brazil (sign in with your regioned XBL Gold account to claim) https://t.co/9rjhVaQomy pic.twitter.com/5GPR35YLuc — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 15, 2021

Xbox Games With Gold August 2021: 'Street Fighter IV' Free Access

Players who love classic fighting games definitely feel the hype for the bonus game. In quick summary, "Street Fighter IV" combines all the classic elements found in the first "Street Fighter" games (like the characters and their fight combos) while adding new features that improve the overall fighting experience (like the focus system).

"Street Fighter IV" also has a few extra bonuses. First, players can unlock an animated ending at the end of each "character arcade mode." Second, it has online support, letting players compete with each other anywhere around the world through the internet.

Microsoft adding the title on its Xbox Games with Gold free games rotation is an opportunity players will not want to miss.

Read Also: Trivia Board Game Boom Again Is Helping Boomers Relive Memories of Their Youth

How to Unlock Free 'Street Fighter IV' in Microsoft

As previously mentioned, "Street Fighter 4" is only free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers who are based in Brazil. If United States users search the game in their Xbox store, it will cost at its regular price of $19.99.

Fortunately, there is a quick hack to claim the extra game! Here are three different methods you can try to unlock "Street Fighter 4" on Xbox for free:

3. Gamerant suggested that users set up a Brazil Xbox account to claim the free game. Note, however, that a new Brazil Xbox account needs to be subscribed on Xbox Live Gold.

2. Another method is to log in on this Microsoft website. Upon clicking the web link, opt to remain on "Brasil - Portugues" servers. Log in to your Xbox Live Gold account on this website. Afterward, a few changes should be spotted. The store price "R$99,95" will be crushed out and replaced with "Gratuito+" (translated as "free"). Purchase the game to your library by clicking on "Obter" (translated as "to obtain").

1. Lastly, you can try changing your account region. YouTuber YourSixStudios made a video to offer a step-by-step guide of the process:

Open the "Side Menu"

Open the "Systems Tab" and open "Settings."

Scroll down to "System" and open "Language & location."

Change the "Location" to "Brazil"

Click on "Restart Now."

This method should unlock the "Street Fighter 4" option in the store.

Related Article: 'Fortnite' Superman Challenges: Complete Guide to Find Beast Boy, Clark Kent, Batman!