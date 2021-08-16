'Elder Scrolls 5' Secret Ending Revealed! How to Get New Finish in 'The Blessings of Nature' Quest

An alternative route was recently discovered for players who want to complete "The Blessings of Nature" quest. The NPC Maurice is an important key to unlock the "Elder Scrolls 5" secret ending!

"Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" gives players several different missions, not all of which have the same ending. A quest might progress differently, depending on the choices a player makes in-game.

According to Comicbook, a redditor recently discovered a new way of getting the Gildergreen sapling that took the "Skyrim" player base by surprise.

This redditor cleared the "The Blessings of Nature" without any killing, and here is how:

How to Finish 'Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim' 'The Blessings of Nature' Quest

Players first need to meet with Danica Pure-Spring, an NPC in the Temple of Kynareth, Whiterun. She will give the "The Blessings of Nature" quest event, where players will repair or replace the dying Gildergreen tree in the middle of the city.

Danica will then request the player to travel towards Orphan Rock and defeat some witches and a Hagraven, who would be holding a mystical weapon called Nettlebane. Players will need to bring it back to Danica.

Danica will now task the player to gather sap from the Eldergleam Tree in the Eldergleam Sanctuary. The player has to travel towards this new location.

After accepting the quest, the player will be approached by an NPC named Maurice Jondrelle. He will request to travel with the player towards the Eldergleam Sanctuary. Players have the choice to accept him as a companion or not.

Accepting Maurice as a companion is the key to unlock the secret ending. Keeping him alive as players travel towards the Eldergleam Sanctuary is also important

Reaching the map location, players need to equip the Nettlebane and use it to slash away the Eldergleam tree roots blocking the path.

Maurice will briefly argue against the player's "violent methods." Instead, he would offer a prayer to the tree.

This route will prevent Spriggans from getting summoned. Instead, a new Gildergreen sapling will appear. The player can bring back the sapling to Danica to complete the quest.

Note that it might take a few days, however, the sapling will eventually bloom to a tree in the Whiterun town square.

'Elder Scrolls 5' Secret Ending Revealed!

Many players had no clue that this method existed, even among hardcore gamers. This happened because they never considered a "pacifist" route was available. Also, a second problem for the hidden ending is the trigger conditions for the event, which is sometimes bugged in-game.

As previously mentioned, Maurice will automatically approach the player after receiving their quest from Danica Pure-Spring. However, Maurice sometimes disappears from the Temple. Instead, players have to search for him and interact with him to trigger the companion event.

Notably, this alternative ending is a lot more peaceful than the usual route that players use. Taking the Eldergleam sap by force will summon an army of durable Spriggans, who will continue to chase you even after taking the Eldergleam sap.

The Redditor who discovered this route spent almost 1,000 hours in-game to unlock this cool new ending. As of time of writing, the post got 1,140 upvotes from other excited "Skyrim" fans.



