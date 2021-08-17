Tinder ID Verification: Will You Be Forced to Use Your Government ID?

Tinder recently announced an incoming ID Verification system for its users. The feature was introduced in hopes of reducing fake profiles and increasing authenticity on user matches. However, users are getting curious if they would be forced to use this new system.

Tinder is a popular online dating application renowned for making accurate match-ups between users. The whole system involves a user swiping left or right based on their likes and dislikes. If two users liked each other, they would be notified, matchedand given access to exchange messages.

However, together with its rising popularity, malicious actors who want to exploit the Tinder system grew in numbers. Fake accounts and online scams went rampant. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) even reported that as of 2020, online dating scams had breached the $300 million mark.

Tinder proposed a new solution by effectively verifying the identity of its users.

Will You Be Forced to Use Your Government ID for Tinder?

Tinder plans to use government-approved IDs to verify user account. The feature will be open for voluntary use unless the local country mandates it. The ID verification feature is scheduled to drop on different countries sometime soon.

The feature was first added to the Japanese Tinder servers in 2019, where the country mandated it to verify if a user was aged 18 or above. Tinder posted the official instructions on how to use the feature by uploading a photo of one of these three options in their Japanese market:

Passport

Japanese Driver's License

Japanese Health ID

According to The Verge, the company will consult with local experts from different countries regarding the local regulations and laws for the feature. Tinder's owner company, Match Group, also got involved in this update. Tracey Breeden, vice president of Safety and Social Advocacy of Match Group, dropped a statement about this verification system:

"We know that in many parts of the world and within traditionally marginalized communities, people might have compelling reasons that they can't or don't want to share their real-world identity with an online platform. Creating a truly equitable solution for ID Verification is a challenging but critical safety project, and we are looking to our communities as well as experts to help inform our approach."

Tinder is also taking into consideration the safety of LGBTQ+ community members, particularly the users who have a hard time establishing their identity when homosexuality is considered against their law.

How Will Tinder Government ID Verification Work?

The full details of the new feature have not been disclosed. From what was reported, the feature's functionality might also vary depending on the county.

Notably, Tinder already has a verification process called Photo Verification. This requires users to pose in a specific way and take their photo. Accounts validated have a blue checkmark visible on their profile.

According to TheNextWeb, the government ID verification system might feature a badge over the user profile instead.



