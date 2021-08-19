Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Value Set for $5000 Surge, $10000 by 2022

A few predictions for the second-biggest cryptocurrency market have been revealed. Ethereum price could surge by $5,000 by the end of 2021 and reach $10,000 later on. Four expert crypto investors cast these predictions.

As of time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) is valued at $2,974.8, down by 1.68 percent in the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk. However, it is still a significant 417 percent growth compared to the $730.37 value it had on January 1.

ETH also reached an all-time high of $4,168.7 on May 11, around $2,801.93 more than its previous record of $1,366.77 on January 14, 2018.

Despite the difference between ETH values in May and August, Ethereum showcased amazing performance in these last few months. With that, investors have grown more positive about its long-term potential.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Could It Reach $10000?

It is impossible to know for certain what Ethereum's price will be by the year end. However, experts analyzed the previous data and tried their best to forecast Ethereum's growth pattern for the future.

According to The Sun, 42 cryptocurrency experts from Finder said Ethereum would be worth $4,596 by the end of 2021. It would then soar at $17,810 by 2025 and $71,763 by 2030.

Other experts like Martin Frohler from Morpher are a lot more optimistic. He predicted that Ethereum would break through the $10,000 mark this December.

CoinPriceForecast predicted that Ethereum would hit $4,758 by year end and $10,198 in 2025.

Lastly, Wallet Investor said Etheruem would grow $5,430.50 in one year and $13,961.80 in five years.

In reflection to these predictions, investors might want to consider buying ETH now while it remains relatively affordable. Later by December, they should ideally make profits selling these crypto coins.

Ethereum Value Risks to Keep in Mind

It is important to note, however, that cryptocurrency markets are very volatile. Crypto coin values can easily crash without notice. Crypto industries also have scant regulations, so investors have to be aware that all their transactions comes with a risk.

Experts in crypto markets always warned other investors that there is no guarantee in this industry. Therefore, investors should not put more money than the value they can afford to lose.

In the past, cryptocurrency markets have already showed being affected by several different factors.

For example, comments made by high-profile individuals like Elon Musk, drove Dogecoin from its initial $0.00026. to a +$0.5 marker in a matter of months. However, after the hype, it immediately dropped back to the $0.20 threshold.

Other issues like regulatory crackdowns and local laws could also affect the market. The China cryptocurrency ban that happened a few months back pulled Etheruem down to $2,000 trading values.

In highlight, Ethereum could drop its value, meaning investors could quickly lose their money.

Many investors put their confidence in Ethereum because it is a well-built system that could run applications and smart contracts. Admittedly, it has the potential to achieve sudden growth spurts, beneficial to the investors. However, take these predictions with a grain of salt and an open mind that anything could happen in the coming months.



