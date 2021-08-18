COVID-19 Vaccination Proof Always With You in Your Samsung Galaxy: How to Add Records in Samsung Pay

Showing proof of your vaccination status has become mandatory for some establishments and events. Samsung is making it easier for its Galaxy users to do just that. With Samsung Pay, Galaxy users can now add their vaccination records to their devices for easy access.

Samsung Galaxy Smartphone to Carry Vaccination Record

Attending events or going to certain venues or establishments can require guests to show proof of their vaccination status before entering. To make sure its users have their records on hand anytime, anywhere, Samsung has partnered up with the health care nonprofit The Commons Project, CNet reported.

Samsung Galaxy users that support Samsung Pay can securely store their immunization status digitally for convenient access. Considering the size and material of the American COVID-19 vaccination cards, having a digital record easily accessible through your phone is favorable.

Users only need to download the free CommonHealth app from the Google Play Store and go through the software's authentication process. Once the user has successfully authenticated their records, they can add the details to their Samsung Pay wallet, Engadget explained.

Both The Commons Project and Samsung ensure their users that their data will be secure and that the transfer of information between the CommonJealth app and Samsung Pay is quick and easy.

A Smart Health Card will be available for the user to download and use to show at restaurants, airports, and other establishments requiring proof of vaccination. A QR code can also be used to securely share the information.

We're excited to announce our partnership with @SamsungMobile. #SamsungPay users in the U.S. can now download their #SMARTHealthCard vaccination record and conveniently store it in Samsung Pay via @MyCommonHealth on supported Samsung Galaxy smartphones. https://t.co/41ooqQ40re pic.twitter.com/mLYT0PIFrk — The Commons Project Foundation (@commons_prjct) August 18, 2021

How To Add COVID-19 Vaccination Records into Samsung Pay

Samsung Pay is the tech giant's mobile payments service for its smartphones and wearable smart devices. It was first launched in 2015 and would be the substitute for physical credit cards when paying for virtually anything.

The idea is to have users wave their Galaxy device or smartwatch near the store's checkout register to pay, instead of swiping a card. Aside from credit cards, users can add their loyalty cards to their Samsung virtual waller. Users can also receive cashback for making certain purchases and take advantage of promos, CNet said.

Assing the Samsung Galaxy user's COVID-18 vaccination record to Samsung Pay is as easy as 1-2-3.

1. Users first need to download the COmmonHealth app from the Google Play Store. The app will guide the user through the verification process of their vaccine record.

2. Once the COVID-19 vaccination record is ready on the CommonHealth app, users can click on "Add to Samsung Pay."

3. In Samsung Pay, click on "COVID-19 Vaccine Pass" from the homepage and it will be ready for the user to use and present to any establishment requiring proof of vaccination.

Samsung said the feature will be available to all Galaxy smartphones that support Samsung Pay by the end of the week. According to CNet, this would include all Galaxy S devices starting from the Galaxy S6 to the latest, the Note lineup since the Note 5, the Samsung foldable smartphones, and the Galaxy A series including the A32 5G and the A50. Samsung's smartwatches supporting Samsung Pay can also be used.

