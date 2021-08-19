Google Search Bug Causes Images on 'Top Stories' to Disappear, Sparks Major Concerns Among Users

Google confirmed reports on Wednesday that images on their "Top Stories" panel wouldn't show. This sparked major concerns among users who wanted to read new stories and publishing websites that might have lost some traffic.

Many developers monitor and fix web bugs that regularly appear in their systems. Unfortunately, Google workers might have missed one, which escalated to a global concern.

Multiple complaints flooded Twitter about having trouble loading the feature image in Google's Top Stories carousel.

Twitter Reactions to Google Search Bug: Images on 'Top Stories' Disappeared

SEO expert Soni Sharma said that the Google new carousel problem appeared for both desktop and mobile devices. Notably, the pictures don't load and are visibly replaced by solid-colored boxes.

Google news carousel showing blank images today on desktop as well as mobile devices. is it a bug or SERP update? #SEO #Google #GoogleNews pic.twitter.com/vsJzkOCyEc — Soni Sharma (@soniseo) August 18, 2021

In Rudra Kasturi's tweet, the Google bug showed different types of problems. Some images are loaded, others are solid-colored boxes, and others are half blurred or censored. The user said that the bug seemed to be linked to specific keywords.

Is it a bug or Google filtering images related to specific Keywords @dannysullivan @JohnMu @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/Xp4X6aMxKB — Rudra Kasturi (@kasturitagore) August 18, 2021

Amber Jones also tweeted image problems with top stories on the carousel.

Google Bug Causing Issues With Images in Top Stories



Google advises that an issue is causing problems with images in the Top Stories carousel. pic.twitter.com/Lb3lwKRd6c — Amber Jones (@AmberJoneseo) August 19, 2021

User Dinesh Kumar posted the same problem. However, he also said that "This is seen across all the Publishers. Is it another Google bug? Coincidentally there is a Google Discover traffic drop happening from yesterday. And we know Discover loves images."

The latest news stories are appearing without thumbnail images on Google Search. This is seen across all the Publishers. Is it another Google bug? Coincidentally there is a Google Discover traffic drop happening from yesterday. And we know Discover loves images.@glenngabe pic.twitter.com/oBxCKKTPta — Dinesh Kumar (@dineshrockie) August 18, 2021

The Google image issue is confirmed to be a widespread bug that readers have encountered globally.

yes, we've got it too (polish serps) pic.twitter.com/dAo5sWp5d1 — Jakub Sawa (@qbeczek) August 19, 2021

Read Also: iPhone 13 Release Date Gets More Clarity With New Leak: September Launch Confirmed?

Google Top Stories: Image Bug Problems

John Mueller, the Senior Webmaster Trends Analyst at Google, confirmed that the issue was happening "on their side." The company's developer quickly worked to correct the bug immediately after the reveal.

Yeah, it looks like an issue on our side. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) August 18, 2021

Search Engine Land emphasized that blurred feature images negatively affect clickthrough rate. It is important to note that many Google carousel top stories feature news articles with eye-catching thumbnail images that professionals have taken from the field. The lack of images usually dissuades readers from getting interested in clicking the website.

This is a serious blow to professionals or web pages that are sensitive to visibility and online traffic. These two groups often get their advertising revenue by marketing their websites through those images, and the bug was directly harming their industry.

Fortunately, Google seemed aware of the issue. Google SearchLiason, the company's official Twitter account for public liaison of search, tweeted: "We are working to fix a bug that is causing some images in Top Stories on Google Search results not to render properly."

We are working to fix a bug that is causing some images in Top Stories on Google Search results not to render properly. Our apologies -- we hope to have this cleared up quickly! — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) August 18, 2021

Google does not elaborate on the nature of this bug, so the impact of this issue is undetermined.

As of time of writing, Google seemed to have finished its fix with the top stories image carousel bug. A quick search showed that the images were loading properly over the stories' thumbnail.

Details for the fix are scant. It is undetermined if all servers across the world have also received their fix. However, the change should happen within the next few hours. For users who still encounter the problem, it is recommended that your refresh the page immediately to load the images.



Related Article: Are You Affected by the T-Mobile Data Breach? 4 Ways to Protect Yourself If You're Exposed