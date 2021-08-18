iPhone 13 Release Date Gets More Clarity With New Leak: September Launch Confirmed?

Experts who analyzed Apple product developments have made their predictions for the iPhone 13 release date. Based on analysis, Apple might launch its latest flagship smartphone on September 14.

There have been several rumors and leaks surrounding the iPhone 13 in these last few months due to the hype generated by Apple fans. Experts took a closer look at the available data and concluded that the smartphone launch would happen by third week of September.

iPhone 13 Release Date: September Launch Confirmed?

According to MacRumors, the Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives mentioned that Apple would return to its regular launch schedule. He said, "Our recent Asia supply chain checks for 2H put iPhone builds between 130M-150M. The iPhone 13 appears to represent 35%-45% of iPhone builds in Q3, this positive outlook gives us enhanced confidence that 2021's launch timing will be 'normal.'"

In highlight, since Apple is reportedly busy in production with iPhone 13 units, the market should have achieved a recovered state. From this perspective, Apple traditionally makes their iPhone launch dates at the third week of September.

Forbes followed up with a report, saying that Apple historically announces their iPhones on Tuesdays and opens pre-order requests on Fridays. Following the pattern, iPhone 13 might be released on September 14.

The date is significantly earlier than last year's iPhone 12, which got delayed until October. The pandemic notably continues to hamper schedules, however, Apple might have adjusted to this new lifestyle.

Hypebeast said that in Apple's Q3 report, Apple pulled in $81.4 billion in revenue, which concluded with a 36 percent growth compared to last year. The big numbers further emphasize Apple's recovery and preparation for the big iPhone 13 launch event.

iPhone 13 Leak: New Features and Major Improvements

With the predicted launch date less than a month away, iPhone 13 leaks and rumors continue to flood over the internet. Some of the leaks have stayed consistent over the months, which increases their chances of being legitimate.

iPhone 13 is expected to have big battery updates. It might get up to 4354 mAh for iPhone 13 Pro, 3095 mAh for iPhone 13, and 2406 mAh for iPhone 13 Mini.

The incoming smartphone is also expected to feature an amazing A15 Bionic chip, boosting its overall performance while reducing power consumption. The A15 chip has a 5nm+ process build, optimized for better thermal distribution. Lastly, the chip is said to also improve camera performance with dynamic depth and AI technology.

Another report teased three new features for the iPhone 13 camera. These are Portrait Mode for video, AI filter System, and Apple ProRes.

Portrait Mode for video is a long-requested feature by many Apple users. This feature would artfully blur the background and focus sharply on the subject of the video. Apple also intends to improve its photography by adding AI technology to the camera system. Ideally, users will be able to take photos with better and enhanced filters. Lastly, the iPhone 13 might have the ProRes feature, a high-quality video-compression format helpful to professional photographers.

Note that these features are unofficial and should be taken with a grain of salt, it is subject to change on Apple's initiative. For official and accurate iPhone 13 specs, Apple fans have to wait for September 14!



