Marvel Drops Final 'Eternals' Trailer: Why Didn't The Eternals Fight Thanos?

Marvel dropped the final "Eternals" trailer and it gave fans somewhat of an answer as to where the strong immortal heroes were when Thanos snapped half of the universe out of existence. Of course, Marvel is only lettings fans get a glimpse of the answer and everyone will find out the rest when the movie finally premiers.

'Eternals' Trailer: Who Are the Eternals?

Marvel fans first got a glimpse of "Eternals" back in May, introducing the immortal heroes who have been with human civilization since they arrived 7,000 years ago. Their mission? To protect humans from the Deviants, the evil counterparts of the Eternals.

The movie is directed by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao, said Cnet. Zhao has brought a whole new level of cinematic artistry and storytelling to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with its diverse characters and her signature natural-light landscapes.

The MCU's newest set of heroes included Sersi (Gemma Chan), who has the ability to manipulate non-sentient matter. She has genuine love and respect for humanity and in the present day, works as a museum curator and even dates Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), a human, Entertainment Weekly said.

Ikaris (Richard Madden) is considered the most powerful of the Eternals, with his ability to fly and shoot beams of light from his eyes. He does not necessarily see eye to eye with Sersi on their sentiments towards humanity either.

Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) went the opposite route from his fellow Eternals and became a Bollywood star. His powers include manipulating energy with his hands.

Sprite casting illusions of herself and Sersi, this is so coool! #Eternals pic.twitter.com/5X43xlR53b — Shruti Rao (@shrutiraoart) August 19, 2021

Sprite (Lia McHugh) looks like a preteen but has lived on Earth for thousands of years like the other Eternals. Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) is a brilliant inventor with a penchant for creating weapons and technology. If the rumors are correct, Phastos will be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's few confirmed LGBTQ+ superhero.

Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) is the super-fast Eternal who is also deaf. Druig (Barry Keoghan) can manipulate other people's thoughts. Gilgamesh (Don Lee) is the strongest warrior out of all the Eternals and is extremely powerful. Fiercely protective over his family and humans, he is a solid and dependable character who also has a great sense of humor, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Ajak (Salma Hayek) is the Eternals' stoic and powerful leader who has the ability to heal. Thena (Angelina Jolie) is an elite warrior who can manifest weapons out of thin air.

Fans have been wondering how these superheroes fit in the entire MCU timeline and now Marvel has provided half of an answer.

Why Didn't the Eternals Fight Thanos?

The answer to this question seems too simple. In the trailer, it is revealed that the "Eternals" movie is set after Endgame, five years after Tony Stark's universe-saving snap.

When Sersi was asked where they were when Thanos wiped out half of the universe, or in any of the devastating wars, her answer was straightforward: that was not their mission. Their sole mission is to take down Deviants who are attacking Earth, never to interfere with human affairs, Gizmodo said.

Which scene was your favorite in the new #Eternals trailer?



Watch the full trailer: https://t.co/0hIUjBVfBU pic.twitter.com/hqqCQwPv0K — MCU - The Direct (@MCU_Direct) August 19, 2021

It will be interesting to know more about the Celestials who gave such strict orders to the Eternals, and how those beings fit in the grander scheme of the timeline and the MCU multiverse.

Marvel's "Eternals" will hit the theaters on November 5.

