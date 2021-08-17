Marvel 'Shang-Chi' Hollywood Premiere: Best Reactions, Photos, Memes and MORE!

The premiere of the Marvel movie "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" got overwhelmingly positive reviews on Twitter!

Viewers who attended the Hollywood premiere shared their thoughts and opinions on social media, which generated some hype for the incoming movie.



"Shang-Chi" is the next big movie that Marvel has prepared for their Cinematic Universe. As the first of its kind, "Shang-Chi" features a storyline heavily inspired from the East: with its Asian actors, soundtrack and fight sequence.

If that's not enough to get fans curious, here's an excerpt from the Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige's interview with Rotten Tomatoes. "[Shang-Chi] it's a great story of a young man that realizes his father is essentially one of the world's greatest supervillains and one of the world's greatest criminals. How do you process that? And how do you deal with that as a child? How do you evolve beyond that?"

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is scheduled to launch on September 3. However, Tinsel Town's El Capitan Theater had the chance to premiere it Monday night. Disney allowed its viewers to share their spoiler-free thoughts on social media.

Comicbook reported some of the best Marvel fan reactions on Twitter.

Marvel 'Shang-Chi' Fans Twitter Reactions, Photos and Memes

Marvel Updates posted a general overview for the internet hype of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ social media reactions have released online with many praising Simu Liu, the fight choreography, and pointing out darker aspects of the film and its themes that make it stand out from other Marvel films. pic.twitter.com/a7KAAQTgYC — Marvel Updates (@MarvlUpdates) August 17, 2021

It certainly sounds like "Shang-Chi" is living up to the marvel tradition of perfect action sequence.

#shangchi is the perfect balance of fun, heart and action! And when I say action, I mean jaw dropping action! @SimuLiu is the perfect addition to the #MCU! pic.twitter.com/D29Pll741Y — The Illuminerdi (@The_Illuminerdi) August 17, 2021

Viewers are also getting hyped for the "killer soundtrack" that Wendy Lee Szany described.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is PHENOMENAL. Get hyped. Even fight scene/action sequence is better than the last. @SimuLiu fully embraces the marvel superhero role. Amazing imagery. Killer soundtrack. You’ll want to see this on the big screen. #shangchi — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) August 17, 2021

No spoilers but viewers should expect a lot of surprises in the movie.

#ShangChi is such a personal, family story at its core. That’s when it’s at its best.



The third act is full of surprises but sometimes is a little crazier than is needed. Ultimately delivers epic action and the intimate moments to land. Big MCU stuff.



Can’t wait to watch again! pic.twitter.com/4zy7HiF5EO — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 17, 2021

"Shang-Chi" will also be the first Marvel movie to add martial arts as its focus.

Notably, Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu and the movie director Destin Daniel Cretton have both Asian heritages. Perhaps their expertise was taken into account for the movie.

Hey, can we please give the same hype for Shang-chi, the first Asian-led Marvel movie since the mcu began, that we gave all of the white-led series and movies that came out recently? And it looks so cool too pic.twitter.com/UiL9lwlcbw — Mari🧣 • Officially Obsessed With Marvel (@Lokiswift2) August 16, 2021

Viewers might also meet a new set of badass women, similar to "Marvel: Endgame."

#ShangChi is fantastic. It's full of INCREDIBLE, beautifully choreographed fight scenes and full of badass women. Get ready to know Simu Liu's name if you don't already. Marvel has another hit on its hands. pic.twitter.com/3efV1kzJ7O — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) August 17, 2021

Where to Watch Marvel 'Shang-Chi'

As previously mentioned, the official launch date of Marvel "Shang-Chi" is on September 3. The movie will be available in all local movie theaters.

"Shang-Chi" has a 45-day theatrical window, similar to most movie schedules. However, with the COVID-19 delta variant spreading, Marvel is said to be planning other streaming alternatives for their excited fans.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" might be available on the Disney Plus channel by mid-October, with no extra cost on its subscribers. This is an ongoing experiment between Marvel and Disney Plus on how to effectively launch their other incoming movies in these next few months.

Full details on how to watch "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" online are available here.

Based on the reviews for the movie, "Shang-Chi" might be another box office hit. Marvel fans have to wait out a few more weeks before finally getting their chance to watch the latest MCU addition.

