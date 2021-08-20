Razer Hammerhead vs. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: New RGB Lights Make You the Light of the Party

Razer just came out with its new Hammerhead True Wireless 2021 earbuds. Aside from some impressive specs, it has one feature no other true wireless earbuds have: RGB lights.

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless (2021) Specs and Price

Razer has released its third wireless earbuds. Priced at $129.99, the latest pair offers "pro" features with a new, very Razer-like twist.

It has Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology and Dual Environmental Noise Cancelling (ENC) microphones to reduce unwanted background noise when speaking through the mic. It also has a specific 60MS Low Latency Gaming Mode for a more fired-up Razer Hammerhead True Wireless experience. It also has multiple in-ear silicone tips to provide the best fit and comfort for the wearer.

Furthermore, it boasts a battery life of up to 32.5 hours, 6.5 for the earbuds alone, plus 26 more hours of wear time when charged through the case.

But the Razer Hammerhead's ​​pièce de résistance would have to be its Chroma RGB lights.

The 2021 Hammerhead True Wireless is fitted with the company's full Chroma RGB system, offering 16.8 million colors and a variety of flashy effects that illuminate through the snake logo of each earbud, The Verge reported. All of it won't be seen by the wearer, obviously, it's mostly for show.

With the audio meter, the RGB lighting reacts to the music being played and the wearer can choose to have the effect work with a single color or move through the many hues available. When breathing, a slow pulsating effect of the RGB lights brightening and dimming to mimic the inhale and exhale of the breath. The user can have the colors change from when it brightens to when it dims.

"Spectrum" has the earbuds smoothly switch between a wide range of colors and "Static" leaves the RGB lighting on the color the user chooses.

To customize all of this, Razer has the Razer Audio app on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to adjust and customize the settings of the EQ, touch gestures, and other features. For the RGB lighting system, users need to install the separate Razer Chroma RGB app for Apple and Android users.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Specs and Price

The Galaxy Buds 2 are the new version of Samsung's entry-level Buds. They cost $149 and will be available starting August 27.

The Galaxy Buds 2 are the smallest and lightest buds Samsung has ever made, ensuring a secure fit that's comfortable on the ears and a low protrusion design to minimize wind disruptions. It's fitted with a two-way speaker with woofer and tweeter and has Active Noice Canceling that can block out up to 98 percent of ambient noise.

Samsung galaxy buds 2 full key highlights in a single image#SamsungUnpacked #Samsung pic.twitter.com/NEmumQDMWA — SHASHANK (@80SHASHANK08) August 11, 2021

For those who prefer to hear the world around them while listening to music, Ambient Mode is also a feature that comes with three levels of ambient sound. Call quality is also ensured with three mics with VPU and machine learning-based solutions, so the person on the other line can hear you clear and crisp.

Even with its tiny size, it can last five hours with ANC on and seven and a half hours with ANC off, Samsung said during their recent Galaxy Unfold event. In its case, users can go 20 hours without needing to recharge.

Samsung's approach with their design is playful, but nothing like the Razer's RGB lights. The Galaxy Buds 2 come in Olive, Lavender, Graphite and White. The charging case all come in white and the color is revealed on the inside.

Conclusion

With both true wireless earphones in the same price range, it boils down to preference and performance.

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless (2021) provides decent performance for its price. Though the Chroma RGB lights can affect its battery life, it's got quite a hefty pair of batteries that can juice it up for more than a day's worth of wear.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a reliable pair that is optimized to work seamlessly and efficiently with the rest of the Samsung ecosystem.

The Chroma RGB feature offered by Razer is such a novel touch that hasn't been seen on wireless earbuds before, and if that interests you, then go for it! For the price you're paying, you're getting good sound quality and performance, with an extra little dazzle for your friends and family to witness.

