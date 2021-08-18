Galaxy Buds 2 vs. AirPods Pro 2: Should You Wait for Apple Earbuds or Buy Samsung's Now?

Both Samsung and Apple have new true wireless earbuds hitting the market. Both are offering top-of-the-line performance for their respective ranges and a great listening experience.

Find out which wireless earbuds are right for you.

Galaxy Buds 2 vs. AirPods Pro 2

Samsung's approach to their true wireless earbuds line is casual, but that does not mean they've overlooked the tech. Quite the contrary.

The Galaxy Buds 2 are the new version of Samsung's entry-level Buds and cost $149, Tech Crunch said. They will be available starting August 27, the same time the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will be available, too.

The Apple rumor mill has been suggesting a new rendition of their AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro 2, which was rumored to launch in April, could be expected to launch later this year instead. Considering it's meant to be the premium version in the lineup, it could see prices near the $249 range just like the first AirPods Pro.

The Galaxy Buds 2 are the smallest and lightest Buds Samsung has ever made, ensuring a secure fit that's comfortable on the ears and a low protrusion design to minimize wind disruptions. It's fitted with a two-way speaker with woofer and tweeter and has Active Noice Canceling that can block out up to 98 percent of ambient noise.

For those who prefer to hear the world around them while listening to music, Ambient Mode is also a feature that comes with three levels of ambient sound. Call quality is also ensured with 3 mics with VPU and machine learning-based solutions, so the person on the other line can hear you clear and crisp.

Even with its tiny size, it can last five hours with ANC on and seven and a half hours with ANC off, Samsung said during their recent Galaxy Unfold event. In its case, users can go 20 hours without needing to recharge.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 should also have in-ear active noise-canceling just like its predecessor. Offering better sound by the Sony WF-1000XM3 fitted in the original AirPods Pro, the sound quality is a little more dynamic and attacking overall, What Hi-Fi? reported.

Battery life should be improved on, as the first AirPods Pro can give four and a half hours of listening time or up to three and a half hours of talk time in one single charge, Apple said. Its charging case does impressively charge the AirPod Pros, with five minutes in the case juicing up the earbuds with one hour of power. In its case, however, users can get more than 24 hours of listening time in total, and 18 hours of talk time.

Design-wise, it might do away with its stem, rumors suggest. But Apple will most probably stick to its classic white color.

Samsung has a more playful approach with their design, offering it in Olive, Lavender, Graphite and White. The charging case all come in white and the color is revealed on the inside.

Should You Buy The Galaxy Buds 2 or Wait for the AirPods Pro 2?

If you really are in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds that are brand-spanking new, the performance of the Galaxy Buds 2 is quite impressive and the price is quite modest.

It pairs well with other Android devices and should work with iPhones just as easily. The drawback would be the Quick Control support and being able to control your Galaxy Buds' functions with quick touches.

The AirPods Pro 2, though rumored to offer impressive sound quality, may be difficult to actually predict when it will be available to the market or if it will be available soon at all. But Apple's other true wireless earphones in their arsenal offer quite good performance as well.

As Tech Crunch mentioned, it is best to purchase wireless earbuds that were made by the same company as your smartphone. It just works better with each other as they share the same system and connective hardware.

