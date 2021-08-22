Tesla Bot Jokes, Memes and More: Twitter Reacts to Elon Musk's Humanoid Robot Reveal

With Elon Musk's reveal of the Tesla Bot during AI Day, Twitter users couldn't help but express their thoughts on the new robot and the way it was presented.

The robot was Tesla's surprise at the end of the event. The aim is to develop a robot to take over basic physical tasks. Find out what Twitter had to say about the whole reveal.

Tesla Bot Revealed on AI Day

Tesla CEO Elon Musk ended the day with a surprise: their take on a humanoid bot built to do people's "boring, repetitive and dangerous" tasks. The Tesla Bot is designed to be as humanoid in form as possible, with the overall body shape similar to a human, with all the human-esque articulation included.

The Tesla Bot is designed to be around 5.8 feet tall and 125 pounds, fitted with all five fingers in each hand. The electric vehicle company revealed that it would be capable of carrying 45 pounds and could move as fast as 5 mph. To properly communicate and display useful and necessary information, a screen would be mounted on where a face should be.

The prototype is said to come out some time next year.

Musk and his company have a reputation for overpromising and pushing back deadlines, though. The EV company's self-driving technology is nowhere near perfect and have been under fire for quite a number of vehicular accidents.

Entering the fields of AI and robotics isn't as easy as it seems. The futuristic goals of developing a fully automated and intuitive computer is nowhere near achievable just yet but Musk is ready to take on the challenge.

According to the CEO, the new Tesla Bot will have a "profound" impact on the economy. This robot might take over physical work in the future, quite possibly eliminating the need for humans to perform the dangerous tasks.

Lmao this is how he made his announcement? pic.twitter.com/6Ktybjyeav — Ryan Mac🙃 (@RMac18) August 20, 2021

Humanoid Tesla Bot's Dance Number

Near the end of the Tesla AI Day event, a "robot" entered the stage, first walking up the steps as a humanoid robot would. With a white bodysuit and digital screen covering the face, the "robot" looked just like how the short video presented the Tesla Bot.

Just as it faced the audience, it spun around and proceeded to break out into a few dance moves before Musk walked in.

Musk clarified that the short dance number performed by the dancer in the white bodysuit and black mask was not real, earning a laugh from the audience. He proceeded to talk about his thought process of bringing Tesla technology and bringing it to humanoid form.

Fans thought the short intermission number was hilarious.

Don’t overthink it: Elon Musk’s Tesla Bot is a jokehttps://t.co/htHU0N0nZx pic.twitter.com/j8d1DPdrPm — The Verge (@verge) August 20, 2021

Twitter users had some... interesting thoughts on the humanoid robot.

one day these tweets will come back to bite me hmm — sasha ☆ (new pinned) (@diIftaro) August 21, 2021

me when Elon tells us that we're not supposed to fuck the bots pic.twitter.com/LRb6ix16p3 — simply a hole (@brownbettywhite) August 20, 2021

lot of people telling me they would fuck this robot unprovoked — bryce (@pollen196) August 21, 2021

Meanwhile, some users have a few new ideas for the design.

Tesla bot advertisment at it's finest



(Deleted and reposted cause Twitter cropping is weird sometimes) pic.twitter.com/3sOWGDVRod — RunawayStride (@StrideRunaway) August 21, 2021

if elon made a teslabot to look just like edi. i feel like certain people of a certain gender would have certain thoughts of doing certain things with edi in and around certain places only to go to the hospital for certain injuries — Skull17 (@skullarmy17) August 20, 2021

Others were more concerned about the doom of robots gaining sentience.

This #Tesla Bot is a Deviant.

Treat it kindly…https://t.co/F8xBLFZlts — ⭕️ Bryan Dechart (@BryanDechart) August 20, 2021

Will Smith told all of us.. — Chaos (@Chaosxsilencer) August 21, 2021

Overall, it looks the internet enjoyed that short little preview of what Tesla has in store for the future.

