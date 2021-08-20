Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Bot on AI Day: Humanoid Robot Will Do 'Boring,' 'Dangerous' Work!

Elon Musk surprised the world when he introduced the so-called Tesla Bot on AI day. This is a humanoid robot built to take over basic physical tasks, and the prototype developed might be available by next year.

Moreover, Musk teased this would be the next big step for Tesla's innovative progress.

Tesla Inc is notably one of the biggest American electric vehicle manufacturers in the world. However, the company has also gotten itself involved with other industries like solar technology with its battery energy storage, solar panels and roof tiles.

Now, the automotive company might transition to robotics technology.

Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Bot on AI Day

Near the end of the Tesla AI Day program, a dancer on a white bodysuit entered the stage. A digital screen was mounted over his/her face, like a black mask. It turns out, this was more than just an intermission presentation. It was an official introduction to the Tesla Bot.



Elon Musk conceptualized a robot that could do people's "boring, repetitive and dangerous" tasks. For this purpose, the bot was designed to be as humanoid as possible. Its overall body shape is similar to human, with all the necessary movement joints. The robot would also have five fingers for each robotic hand.

Tesla Bot is around 5.8 feet tall and 125 pounds. It would be capable of carrying 45 pounds and moves as fast as 5 mph. It would have a screen mounted on its face so the robot could display useful and necessary information.

According to CNN, the Tesla Bot is also advertised to be intuitive and capable. Musk said that users could command it. "You [can] talk to it and say, 'please pick up that bolt and attach it to a car with that wrench,' and it should be able to do that."

Tesla Humanoid Robot Doing Human Tasks

It should be emphasized that AI technology and robotics are both difficult research industries. Despite the human fascination on the topic, a fully automated and intuitive computer is far from complete. Elon Musk took the challenge head-on by advertising not only a mobile robot but a highly intuitive one, too!

It is also worth noting that Musk and Tesla have a reputation for missing deadlines and overpromising. Musk has made many aggressive claims in the past, like The Boring Company Loop and its underwhelming tunnels, the Tesla Solar Rooftop plan that recently downgraded from a 70-megawatt array to 24-megawatt, and the Tesla self-driving technology which was warned to do the "wrong thing at the worst time."

Musk advertised the new Tesla Bot to have a "profound" impact on the economy. Ideally, this robot might take over physical work in the future, possibly eliminating people's jobs in the process.

In these coming months, many more researchers and investors will probably get curious about the incoming Tesla Bot.

