'WWE 2K22' Release Date, Trailer, New Features: Redesigned Engine, Better Graphics Teased!

The internet was absolutely stunned with the official reveal of the "WWE 2K22" trailer. Some thought the game showed big improvements compared to its predecessors, while others argued that it has too many shortcomings.

Unfortunately, the wait to get a good grasp of the game is a bit long after developers announced that the" WWE 2K22" release date is on March 2022.

"WWE 2K22" was first teased in the SummerSlam 2021, during which a 30-second video trailer for the new wrestling title was showcased. This video was reuploaded and tweeted recently on their #WWE2K22 social media account. The announcement promised that the game will have new controls, stunning graphics and a redesigned engine.

Get ready 👊💥 #WWE2K22 debuts March 2022! #ItHitsDifferent



👊 New Controls

💥 Stunning Graphics

💥 Redesigned Engine



More to come this January! pic.twitter.com/A4wlDAYVML — #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) August 22, 2021

'WWE 2K22' Release Date Announced: New Features and Improvements

Official details for the game are scant. "WWE 2K22" promised more info would be released in January 2022. For now, fans broke down the video footage and identified these wrestlers in-game:

Bayley

Bobby Lashley

Carmella

Drew McIntyre

Finn Balor

Rey Mysterio

Ricochet

Roman Reigns

Fans speculate that more wrestlers would be added later on. Notably, the incoming "WWE 2K22" has better color and lighting than its previous iterations. It also has the best graphics and animation in the franchise. Players are looking forward to new attacks and combo patterns in the game as well.

"WWE 2K22" also tweeted a few screenshots of the game to hype up their fans. Undeniably, the images look amazing.

Read Also: New Look into 'Pokémon Brilliant Diamond' and 'Shining Pearl' Offer Customization Options and New "Grand Underground"

Unfortunately, the game trailer also encountered a lot of criticism. Many wrestling fans complained about the lack of detail in the characters. Their face, for example, doesn't have the depth and texture that makes it realistic. Instead, "WWE 2K22" has obtuse-faced wrestler avatars.

A second popular complaint is the extremely long delay for release. Fans have waited nearly two years for the game, and now they have been updated to wait seven more months. Fans desperately hope that the wait would be worth it for the game's improvements.

WWE 2K22 Gaming Franchise

"WWE 2K," also known as the "WWE series," has developed and released many wrestling games since 2000. It is arguably the best wrestling game developed despite its many weaknesses.

Unfortunately, the game underdelivered on its last few series. Reviewers from IGN even said, "WWE 2K19 looked like it stopped the downward trend for the series, but WWE 2K20 doubles back, breaks its ankle, and tumbles down the slope."

"WWE 2K20" was filled with bugs and glitches. It also had faults in its character designs, lighting, and storyline. Worse even was its fighting mechanics, where wrestlers sank under the non-existing floorboards and fell out of the stage thanks to all these bugs.

Because of this, developers announced a break so their team could deliver a better game worthy of the WWE franchise. It upset the gaming community but also fueled fans' expectations. After the long wait, these fans finally get their first look of the incoming game in 2022.



Related Article: 'Ghost Of Tsushima' Iki Island Expansion: How to Find the Monkey See Hidden Trophy, Tiger Headband [GUIDE]