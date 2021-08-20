'Ghost Of Tsushima' Iki Island Expansion: How to Find the Monkey See Hidden Trophy, Tiger Headband [GUIDE]

Players who bought the "Ghost Of Tsushima" Iki Island expansion might be busy with their exploration of this new world. However, there are more exciting rewards to look out for in-game, like the Tiger Headband and Monkey See Hidden Trophy.

Both are extremely well-hidden rewards. Fortunately, a walkthrough guide to find the two treasures is available.

The Iki Island is a new explorable area released in "Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut." In highlight, it has many different additions compared to the first game, with new missions, fight mechanics and map regions. It gets especially exciting to unlock hidden trophies and rewards.

How to Find the Prowling Tiger Headband in 'Ghost Of Tsushima'

The Prowling Tiger Headband is an awesome artifact described as "ferocious in battle, patient in approach." According to MSN, players equipped with this item move faster when sneaking past enemies and could identify other enemies in the distance a lot more easily.

Prowling Tiger Headband has a few mission requirements to be unlocked. First, players must advance the main mission to the chapter where Jin Sakai (playable main character) gets captured and rescued from The Eagle. Jin would be recused by a man named Tatsu. From Tatsu's Hideout location, players need to head west and enter a forest before the first Mongol stronghold.

The Prowling Tiger Headband would be hidden on top of a small platform. Use Jin's grappling hook on a nearby tree (with a large piece of wood tied to it) and pull it to create a bridge towards the platform.

Players should receive the Prowling Tiger Headband through this method.

How to Find the Monkey See Hidden Trophy in 'Ghost Of Tsushima'

The Monkey See Hidden Trophy is a lot trickier than the previous item. This will require players to explore the mountain of Saruiwa. There will also be tree statues to unlock (hidden in different places), and the reward will be received in the mountain peak. Gamespot gave a walkthrough for the fastest route to complete the challenge.

Kikazaru, Hear No Evil

Enter Saruiwa through the southern end of Iki Island. The right staircase will have two monkey statues on the entrance.

When you see a few statues of some monkeys on the rocks, climb up the tree stump to the left. Head for the slackline on the right, which will connect your path to a rocky outcropping with the first monkey statue on top.

To trigger "Kikazaru, Hear No Evil," Jin must play a song with his flute. A cinematic will happen briefly.

Mizaru, See No Evil

After the first statue, head back down to where you started. Then go north, through the narrow passage where Jin will have to squeeze though. Cross the lantern marker and follow the mountain path leading left. Search for a footpath heading down and descend to the bottom. The small monkey statue should be hidden in an alcove.

To trigger "Mizaru, See No Evil," Jin must throw a smoke grenade on his feet. A cinematic will happen briefly.

Iwazaru, Speak No Evil

Climb back up and proceed down the path until you get a view of the sea. Head left and cross a bamboo bridge.

From this point, pay close attention to the surroundings and climb down. The end goal is the small lake at the bottom of the mountain. Jin would have to swim to the other side to find the last monkey statue.

To trigger "Iwazaru, Speak No Evil," Jin must bow silently in front of the statue. A cinematic will happen briefly.

After triggering all three statues, Jin should head straight for the peak of the mountain. Here, he could play his flute to complete the achievement.



