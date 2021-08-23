TikTok Famous: 5 Highest-Paid Stars 2021 and How Much They Are Making

Tiktok is one of the most popular social media apps today. With its short-video format, a penchant for catchy tunes, fun dance choreographies, and the speed at which anything and anyone can go viral, it is quite an addicting platform. With the rise of TikTok also came the rise of influencers and other internet-famous stars.

Being able to make money off of your social media following and presence isn't a new concept anymore. With over a billion TikTok users that translate to followers on other platforms like Twitter and Instagram as well, influencers can earn quite a lot from their internet presence.

Here are five of the highest-paid TikTok famous personalities and how much they make.

Top 5 Highest-Paid TikTok Personalities of 2021

5. Josh Richards

Starting out as Tiktok's "resident heartthrob and bad boy," according to Virlan, Josh Richards has since shifted to position himself as a more thoughtful media executive.

Richards was able to rise quickly to fame with his dance, singing, and lip-synching videos. Soon, he was able to monetize his online presence with sponsorship deals with companies like Reebok, a merlin called HouseParty, YouTube ad revenue, and a new song-making deal with Warner Records.

He was also able to establish his own beverage business called Ani Energy and co-founded his own talent management company, TalentX.

He is estimated to earn $1.5 million annually, with a current following of 25.5 million to TikTok.

4. Loren Gray

Loren Gray started out in the earliest stages of TikTok when it was first called Musical.ly. Since then, she was able to amass a whopping 53.8 million followers on the platform. Well known for her lip-syncing, singing, and dancing videos, the fourth most followed person on TikTok earns around $48,100 per post, according to Virlan.

She is estimated to earn $2.6 million annually.

3. Dixie D'Amelio

Dixie D'Amelio and little sister Charli D'Amelio have shot to TikTok stardom in 2019. Dixie and her sister are part of Hype House, a creator cooperative made up of a group of TikTok personalities who have done collaborations with each other on their respective accounts, said Media Kix.

The sisters have both left Connecticut to move to Los Angeles. She has worked with brands like Hollister, Morphe, and Coppertone.

Dixie has also dabbled into music, releasing her first single "Be Happy" on June 2021, which hit number one on both Billboard's Top Riller U.S. and Top Riller Global Charts. It was also able to beat out Kanye West and Travis Scott's music video to the number one trending video on YouTube when it was released on the same day, said Virlan.

She is estimated to earn $2.9 million a year as an internet personality with 54.5 million followers.

2. Charli D'Amelio

Well known for her viral dancing videos, Charli D'Amelio has over 122.8 million followers on TikTok. She was invited by singer Bebe Rexha to join her in opening for the Jonas Brothers at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn and skyrocketed from there.

She was a guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" showing off her dance moves. She was also able to go to Paris Fashion Week for Prada, chronicling her experience on TikTok. She has worked with multiple brands and also has her own merchandise line selling Carli-branded hoodies.

She is estimated to earn $4 million in a year.

1. Addison Rae Easterling

Addison Rae Easterling was a Louisiana State University student who used TikTok to show off her dance moves when she joined in July of 2019. By October of that very same year, she had hit 1 million followers.

She got famous on campus really quickly and was able to work with brands shortly after establishing her following. In December 2019, Easterling left LSU and moved to Los Angeles. She joined Hype House and increased her business opportunities with sponsored content and branded merchandise.

She became the mains spokesperson for American Eagle and has established her own makeup line called Item Beauty.

Currently followed by 82.7 million users on TikTok, Easterling earns an estimated $5 million per year.

