Pokimane Net Worth, Streaming Career and More: 5 Facts You Don't Know About Imane Anys

Imane Anys is one of the most popular female streamers to date. Also known as Pokimane, she is a well-known YouTuber and Twitch streamer popular for her gaming, ASMR content, and cosplay.

Pokimane Net Worth

Imane Anys is estimated to have a net worth between $1 to 2 million.

Known for her "League of Legends" and "Fortnite" streams, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer also does Just Chatting and IRL content. Anys briefly attended McMaster University in Canada as a chemical engineering student before pursuing a career as a full-time streamer, GinX said.

The 25-year-old streamer started her streaming career in 2013 and grew a following of 450,000 users by 2017. She found her place in the top 100 most-followed users on Twitch and in 2018, she won a Shorty Award for "Twitch Streamer of the Year."

Also in 2018, she partnered with Twitch and was the ambassador at the 2018 TwitchCon. She has since worked with the streaming platform for other events as well.

With over 8.1 million followers on Twitch and 6.68 million subscribers on her "main" YouTube channel, Pokimane earns the majority of her income from streaming. She's considered the biggest female streamer on Twitch, The Load Out said.

Anys previously mentioned that streamers earn around $10,000 per 3,000 subscribers. It is estimated she's earning at least $27,000 per month from Twitch subscribers alone. On YouTube, she has garnered more than 587 million views over 511 of her videos.

She also sells merch and does take sponsorship deals to add to her income.

5 Facts You May Not Know About Imane Anys AKA Pokimane

5. Anys has five channels, her main Pokimane channel, imane vlogging channel, Pokimane Too for her stream highlights, Pokimane VODS for her stream vods, and poki ASMR for her ASMR content.

4. Though considered one of the most popular female streamers on the internet, Pokimane revealed she feels like she does not fit in with the other streamers and content creators living in Los Angeles, California, The Load Out reported. She also admitted to turning down a huge sponsorship deal worth $3 million. She said she is "doing well enough" as a streamer, not needing to sign contracts she doesn't want to do.

mom, i’m gonna be in a movie with ryan reynolds 🤯🤯 https://t.co/ljuJVcWe0M — pokimane (@pokimanelol) October 4, 2019

3. Pokimane is part of Offline TV, a group of content creators. Members include Jeremy 'DisguisedToast' Wang, William 'Scarra' Li, Lily 'LilyPichu' Ki, and Michael Reeves. She remains a member of the group despite deciding to move out of the Offline TV house.

2. In an Offline TV video, DisguisedToast implied that Pokimane had the highest net worth of the group, her popularity on Twitch being the driving factor.

1. Ryan Reynolds follows Anys on Twitter. She appeared in the moving "Free Guy" with the famous Hollywood actor.

