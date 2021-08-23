Want to Play Nintendo 3DS Games on Android for Free? 3 Emulator Apps to Make It Happen

Fans of the more nostalgic feel of the Nintendo 3DS games can now enjoy the same classic gaming experience on their Android devices. No need to go out and purchase a dedicated handheld console, as there are three free emulator apps that make it possible to bring the fun to your smartphone.

3 Free Emulator Apps to Play Nintendo 3DS Games on Android

3. Citra 3DS Emulator for Android

Citra 3DS emulator is considered a great Android 3DS emulator with its wealth of features, says Filmora. The open-source software offers high-resolution gaming and controls can be tweaked using a GUI.

It can lag and affect gameplay and unfortunately, Wi-fi does work locally but not with servers.

According to Tech Gaming Report, the catalog of online games for the emulator is fairly comprehensive with half of the Nintendo 3DS titles performing flawlessly or nearly completely.

Nintendo 3DS emulator Citra now supports save states on Android (APK download) https://t.co/GcUaz3GldL pic.twitter.com/iacNnK8VFz — Android Police (@AndroidPolice) September 15, 2020

2. NDS4droid

A free Nintendo DS emulator, it is completely open-source and works well on Android smartphones, undergoing a regular update cycle, according to Filmora.

It supports a wide range of ROMs and comes with many features that make it one of the best Nintendo 3DS emulators in the world. Players can save their stats and get back to their last checkpoint without having to repeat all the levels.

The emulator does have a few bugs and some instability issues, but developers are working on it and soon enough, it will be a complete package. It doesn't have a fast-forward option yet either.

The program is built on DeSmuME and it supports a number of file formats including .nds, .rar, .zip, & .7z.

1. RetroArch

According to its website, RetroArch is a frontend for emulators, game engine and media players.

Users can run classic games on a wide range of computers and consoles through the platform and it even supports running original game disks (CDs). It is open-source and ad-free--ideal for gamers who love being immersed in their fame, per Filmora.

Playing Nintendo 3DS games on RetroArch is the best option for those who want to start playing on their Android for free, with no ads.

One drawback would be the advanced features which may be difficult for new users to get used to at the beginning.

Some highlights of the 1.9.8 version - new platform port! RetroArch is now available on all devices supporting RetroFW! That means all handheld-based JZ4760 devices like the RS-97, LDK, and RG-300.#RetroArch #Libretro pic.twitter.com/sXnUFAMtV6 — libretro (@libretro) August 22, 2021

RetroArch can run on platforms like Windows, Mac OSX, and Linux. It can also run on iOS and Android devices. Users have the option to download RetroArch or try it online.

Being able to play childhood classics on your mobile phone can be quite a trip down memory lane. It's even better after the fact that you can do it all without having to break the bank to purchase a separate console.

For a more tactile feel with the buttons instead of tapping on the glass screen, you can try connecting your Android to a Bluetooth controller like Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers. There are also a few good generic Bluetooth controllers in the market.

