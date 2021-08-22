Want to Play 'Super Mario 64' for Free on Your Phone? 1 Tool Makes It Happen!

Smartphone users can now play the iconic "Super Mario 64" game thanks to a website stemming from a GitHub project called the "Super Mario 64 decomp project."

The website also works well on your computer. However, it might not stay for too long since Nintendo may request for it to be removed.

Play 'Super Mario 64' for Free on Your Smartphone

The full "Super Mario 64" game can be played through this website. What was first a small GitHub project has been transformed to a website that supports playing the game on the computer.

Recently, the website updated the game to fully support playing on Android and iOS devices, according to Notebook Check.

The website also allows players to save their game to contine playing later. However, if players to clear their browser cache, all progress can be lost, Mobile Syrup pointed out.

Smartphone users, Android or iPhone, can play the game using a controller, getting the whole gaming experience. No additional apps need to be installed.

While playing on the computer, the buttons have been remapped and can take a while to get used to. Nonetheless, there are signs along the way to help payers get the hang of it. Smartphone players need not worry about the remapping of the buttons as using the controller as it is usually played is all that is needed.

Kinda crazy that this is still Super Mario 64 Plus.



And sometimes people still complain about it changing the game too much... pic.twitter.com/gLbSj8Gvmk — Mors (@MorsGames) August 20, 2021

How to Connect Bluetooth Controller to Smartphone

Connecting a Bluetooth controller to a smartphone is quite easy. Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controlled work with smartphones wirelessly. Generic Bluetooth controllers can connect to smartphones as well.

Make sure the controller is fully charged, on, and ready to connect.

On your smartphone, have your Bluetooth settings enabled by going to the Settings and toggling the function on. On the same Bluetooth menu, select Pair new device or check the devices ready for pairing.

On the controller, depending on the manufacturer, press on the necessary buttons to open up to a new pairing.

For the PS4 and PS5 controller, it's a must to hold the PlayStation button and Share button at the same time. For Xbox One controllers, hold on to the Sync button. For Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons, you can only sync on Joy-Con at a time and will require an extra adapter compatible with your smartphone to sync both Joy-Cons.

Generic Bluetooth controllers will have a special button or specific ways to press the button to open up new pairings.

Don’t mind me. Just playing Super Mario 64 on my Xbox Series X. pic.twitter.com/ak57JVEBOr — Daniel Hollis (@DanielAJHollis) August 20, 2021

Back to the smartphone, simply wait for the controller to appear on the menu and select it. The pairing is complete once confirmation of the connection is shown.

If you cannot find the controller on your menu, it might mean that the controller is still wirelessly connected to the console. Make sure to stay out of range of the console if someone else is playing, or simply turn the console off to avoid interference with the wireless connection. Considering Nintendo's strict IP protection, as it is unknown how long the website might stay up. Enjoy it while you still can.

