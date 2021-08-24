‘Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer: Storyline, Multiverse, Dr. Octopus, Green Goblin and MORE!

Thanks to Mysterio, the whole world now knows who Spider-Man is. For Peter Parker, however, it has made his senior year in high school quite problematic--and that will be the focus of "Spider-Man: Far From Home."

How does he grapple with being unable to separate his life as a normal kid and the dangers of being a super hero, and try to crawl out of the predicament? An old Avenger friend comes to his rescue, but that eventually leads to the unleashing of the mind-blowing multiverse that even brings more danger to our friendly neighborhood superhero.

In the first trailer of Marvel Studios' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has dropped Monday, cast members from the current trilogy are returning to reprise their roles, Marvel posted. Tom Holland is back as the web-slinging teenager, together with Zendaya as MJ, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

A wonderful, magical addition is Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, whom Parker sought to wield a spell that would undo that big reveal and bring back things as they were. But due to youthful exuberance, and awkwardness, the spell brought Parker and Strange into the multiverse that made Spidey face new but familiar enemies. Some of them were revealed in the teaser: Doctor Octopus, played anew by Alfred Molina from the original trilogy, and Green Goblin portrayed by William Defoe from 2002's "Spider-Man"

Not only will Spider-Man struggle against Doc Ock, but two other villains from previous Spidey franchises (Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx's Electro) will make life harder for him. Strange's trusty Wong, played by Benedict Wong, will also appear.

Sony revealed the first official trailer ahead of the film's December 17 release during its CinemaCon presentation, with Sony Motion Pictures CEO Tom Rothman introducing it before additional remarks from Holland and Cumberbatch.

Will Previous Spider-Man Actors appear in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'?

The trailer mainly confirms all previous rumors about the multiverse villains all converging in the film, but will the other iterations of Spider-Man follow suit? There have been speculations that the actors who played Spider-Man in those previous franchises--Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield--would make appearances in the film, but no official confirmation has been given, at least not yet in this first trailer.

Molina had confirmed being part of the film as the sinister Doctor Octopus in an interview with Variety, saying his appearance will pick up from the scene in 2004's "Spider-Man 2" wherein he sank in the East River with a nuclear reactor to save the city.

In the Variety report, Foxx likewise teased his appearance as Electro from "Amazing Spider-Man 2" in 2014 in an Instagram post but has since deleted it.

A leaked trailer surfaced Sunday on social media, but Sony quickly blocked them, leaving a stern copyright statement saying the video was "disabled in response to a report from the copyright owner."

