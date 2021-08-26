Fourth Stimulus Check Update and Tracker: Complete List of States With $300+ Unemployment Pay, $1000 Thank You Checks

A fourth stimulus check is being sent out by certain states! With the emergence of the COVID-19 Delta variant, American families struggle to overcome their financial expenses.

Many are still unemployed, but the cost of living, unfortunately, skyrocketed to new heights. A stimulus payment might be the solution that many desperately need.

Check on your eligibility, amount, and status of the delivery of the fourth stimulus checks per stateby reading the full article below.

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Will the IRS Send New Payments?

As a disclaimer, a fourth stimulus check from the federal government seems unlikely.

First, the federal government has ignored all proposals regarding a fourth stimulus check. Even the online petition of Stephanie Bonin, which has already received nearly 3 million signatures after a year of activity, has not received recognition from the Biden Administration.

Second, the federal government allocated most of its budget to other developmental projects. One of these is the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, which took up $579 billion of the national funding.

However, the government also allocated $200 billion to different states to spend towards their economic recovery locally. Some states have decided to use this money as some kind of a "fourth stimulus check."

Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: States That Are Sending Out Extra Payments

Sources like Yahoo! Finance, AS, and Marca listed out states that have decided to use their national budget for local financial aid programs, which acts as a fourth stimulus check.

California

California currently has the biggest budget with its unique tax system. The state has enough budget to provide actual checks at $500 or $600 to eligible residents. These payments are being called the Golden State Stimulus Checks.

Colorado

Colorado reportedly sent out $375 to citizens who received at least one unemployment payment between March 15, 2020, and October 24, 2020. Note that higher-income workers who received more than $500 per week in those benefits were not qualified to receive this payment.

Florida

Florida passed a bill that allocated $400 million to teachers, firefighters, police officers, and other first responders, per AS. Governor DeSantis used some of the budget to send out $1000 checks to teachers and administrators for their service. However, a controversy arose that some educators were notably left out. The situation is currently being monitored.

Florida is paying a private contractor $3.6 million to help issue $1,000 bonus checks bearing the governor’s logo to teachers, principals and first responders. https://t.co/oVVyLrzkLl — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) July 30, 2021

Georgia

Governor Kemp authorized that all full-time teachers and administrators will receive $1000, and part-time teachers will receive $500 for their public service. The whole move is estimated to cost $240 million.

Maryland

The state recently passed legislation to repeal state and local taxes from unemployment benefits for its citizens. The state is also sending out $500 for families and $300 for individuals who completed and submitted their Earned Income Tax Credit.

Michigan

The information is not elaborated, but Michigan has reportedly sent out $500 hazard pay bonuses to its teachers earlier this year. The MI Classroom Heroes Grants also released $250 payments to school staff who qualified. The whole program cost the state $73 million.

New Mexico

No official plan was declared, but the state reportedly plans to distribute $5 million to local residents who did not qualify for the federal stimulus payments.

New York

New York recently allocated a $2.1 billion fund for undocumented workers who did not receive the federal stimulus money. Note, however, that this program only applies to state residents who earned less than $26,208 in 2020.

Tennessee

The state recently passed a bill to remove the two percent raise and replace it with a one-time hazard payment bonus of $1000 for full-time teachers and $500 for part-time teachers.

Texas

No official plan has been declared, but some districts in Texas are increasing pay or adding bonuses for working employees. Some districts like Fort Worth and Arlington had a four percent pay increase for all district employees. Denton and Mansfile teachers saw a two percent raise.

Moreover, staff in Denton will also receive a $500 retention bonus. Lastly, Irving will be distributing $2000 payments to staff returning in classrooms this year.

