Elon Musk Twitter Mockery: SpaceX CEO Punches Back at Jeff Bezos Amid Lawsuits

Elon Musk is fed up with the lawsuit filed by Blue Origin against SpaceX. The billionaire businessman took to Twitter to mock Jeff Bezos, misspelling his name as "Besos" and poking fun at his retirement as Amazon CEO.

Two of the richest men on Earth are in a heated "space race." Bezos and his Blue Origin have filed multiple complaints against SpaceX, which Musk actively ridicules in his tweets. This has sparked a long thread of squabbling between the two.

Elon Musk vs. Jeff Bezos: The History of Their Dispute

One of the oldest recorded disagreements between the two happened over dinner in 2004. According to New York Post , Musk said: "We talked about rocket architectures. I actually did my best to give good advice, which he largely ignored."

In 2013, they fought over the rights for the NASA launchpad lease, which ended in favor of SpaceX. Afterward, they had another disagreement over rocket landing patents.

Musk also scoffed at the Blue Origin technology in 2015. When Bezos dropped the tweet that said "controlled landing not easy," Musk responded, "[controlled landing is] not quite the rarest."

@JeffBezos Not quite "rarest". SpaceX Grasshopper rocket did 6 suborbital flights 3 years ago & is still around. pic.twitter.com/6j9ERKCNZl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2015

The arguments continued to get worse this 2021. In April, NASA awarded SpaceX as the sole winner to develop the next lunar lander for their Artemis Program to the Moon. Bezos was unsatisfied with the results and so Blue Origin submitted a complaint to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), which officially got rejected.

Musk was quick to respond on social media:

Can’t get it up (to orbit) lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2021

Some time in August, another Blue Origin complaint against SpaceX was reported by Christian Davenport. In summary, the complaint was about the SpaceX spacecraft Starship and its weaknesses. It also concluded with Blue Origin's promise to work with NASA by waiving $2 billion in developmental fees. Musk mocked this move by tweeting a deflated image of Blue Origin's lunar lander, with a comment, "this wasn't convincing..."

More recently, Amazon filed a complaint against SpaceX through the Federal Communications Commission, urging the agency to deny SpaceX's plan to launch second-generation Starlink satellites in Earth's orbit. Musk replied with a tweet, "Turns out Besos retired in order to pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX..."

Turns out Besos retired in order to pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 27, 2021

SpaceX and Blue Origin Aerospace Research and Development

Early this year, Jeff Bezos officially retired from his Amazon CEO position, which was then awarded to Andy Jassy. Bezos said he would "focus energies and attention on new products and early initiatives," which was later revealed to be Blue Origin and its Human Flight Mission.

Since then, SpaceX and Blue Origin have competed in many space projects, like commercial flights to space, satellite internet systems, and the previously mentioned lunar lander project from NASA.

Note that the satellite internet system and lunar lander are both still in development, so fights between the two could continue to escalate until these projects have officially been completed.

As of time of writing, Forbes ranked Jeff Bezos as the richest man in the world with a $193.5 billion net worth, followed by Elon Musk and his $185.7 billion net worth. These two will understandably continue to feud as each other's biggest business rival in the industry.



