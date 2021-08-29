Tesla Model 3 Accident Adds Up to Elon Musk's Problem: Full Details of Tesla Autopilot Crash Involving Police Car

Another Tesla autopilot crash has been added to the list of autopilot driving system-related collisions the company is facing.

Problems with Tesla's feature have already prompted the U.S. government to launch a formal investigation on the driving system. Here are the full details of the recent accident that had a Tesla slam into a police vehicle.

New Tesla Autopilot Crash Involves Police Cars

A Tesla Model 3 was put on its partially automated driving system when it slammed into a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser, AP News reported.

Saturday morning, August 28, the patrol car, a 2018 Dodge Charger, pulled over on Interstate 4 (I-4) highway near downtown Orlando. Shortly before 5 a.m., the trooper pulled over and activated his vehicle's emergency lights and was on his way to assist a disabled vehicle when the 2019 Tesla Model 3 on Autopilot hit the police car's left side and then collided with the other vehicle, a 2012 Mercedes GLK 350, CNBC said.

The front right of the Tesla hit the left side of the police car and then ran into the Mercedes SUV.

According to the police report, the 27-year-old man in the Tesla and the driver of the disabled vehicle suffered minor injuries. The trooper was unharmed.

The Florida Highway Patrol has notified Tesla and the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration about the incident, CNBC said. Tesla has not responded to any comments just yet.

The crash investigation has not ruled the cause of the crash, and it remains to be determined whether Tesla's advanced driver assistance system caused or contributed to the accident, AP News said.

The Autopilot feature came standard with all the newer Tesla vehicles. A premium driver assistance system by the name of Full Self-Driving (FSD) mode is also an option. Having FSD fitted in Tesla's electronic vehicles would cost $10,000 upfront of avail of the monthly subscription of $199.

Both FSD and Autopilot are not features that make Tesla vehicles autonomous. Both driving systems require their driver to remain attentive behind the wheel at all times.

Happening now: Orange County. Trooper stopped to help a disabled motorist on I-4. When Tesla driving on “auto” mode struck the patrol car. Trooper was outside of car and extremely lucky to have not been struck. #moveover. WB lanes of I-4 remain block as scene is being cleared. pic.twitter.com/w9N7cE4bAR — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) August 28, 2021

Tesla Autopilot Crashes Under Government Investigation

The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration has already begun investigations on vehicle automated driving systems earlier this month. The investigation is focused on Tesla and the covers 765,000 vehicles, which encompasses almost every Tesla vehicle sod in the US since its 2014 model. This would be the Model Y, X, S, and 3.

Under the Biden administration, the NHTSA is conducting its broadest investigation on Tesla. The probes were brought about as a tougher stance on ensuring the safety of the autopilot system.

The NHTSA faced criticism back in 2017 for not taking action after closing a probe on the electric vehicle company's Autopilot system, as it was seen as failing in its mandate in assuring the road safety of the system that handles driving tasks and lets drivers off the steering wheel for long periods.

As Elon Musk and his company remain silent on the issue, Tesla investors are worried how Tesla stock prices would be affected as the investigation continues.

