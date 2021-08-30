'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Theory: Fans Investigate Clues For Daredevil Appearance!

Twitter fans are hellbent on proving Daredevil's appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel data miners are posting clues all over the internet about their different theories.

Nearly a week after the official movie trailer got released, Marvel fans are still hyped up about the incoming "Spider-Man: No Way Home" movie. This would be Tom Holland's third Spider-Man movie after "Spider-Man Homecoming" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home."

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer and Release Date

The official YouTube channel Marvel Entertainment posted the three-minute trailer on August 26. The announcement also said that "Spider-Man: No Way Home" would be available in movie theaters everywhere starting December 17.



To quickly summarize, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" brought an interesting twist in the life of Peter Parker (character behind Spider-Man). The supervillain Mysterio suddenly revealed Parker's identity to the world, which caused chaos in the latter's life. To top it off, Mysterio also got murdered, which led citizens to believe that Spider-Man was behind the crime.

The official movie trailer teased that Spider-Man would be brought out to court. He would be interrogated to prove his innocence. This led the fanbase to theorize the involvement of Daredevil.

The Marvel Daredevil and His Story

For those who don't know, Daredevil is another character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, unlike the "Avengers" series, his story was produced as a Netflix TV series starting April 2015.

Daredevil is a character who was blind since childhood. However, his impairment never stopped him from being a local superhero and a professional lawyer. Daredevil won the hearts of many Marvel fans because of his wit and determination.

To highlight, Daredevil would be the perfect lawyer for Peter Parker's case. Marvel fans are excited to see that combination on the movie screen.

Fan Theories on Twitter: Daredevil Appearance in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Spider-Man and Daredevil appearing together might also be linked to their comic book storyline. According to Marvel Fandom, Mysterio was a common antagonist between the two. Perhaps Mysterio's death would be the perfect reason for them to work together.

Marvel Fans took over Twitter to post their theories and search for Daredevil clues from the movie teaser.

Twitter user Darby said the trailer was foreshadowing Daredevil through one of the posters. The user also hoped the appearance of Green Goblin.

Mayanak Tiwari explained the internet sentiment with a tweet, "We all want Daredevil to handle Peter Parker's case in No Way Home."

One Twitter fan asked if the lawyer was Daredevil in a cameo:

Now the whole internet is analyzing this image if it's Daredevil or his actor, Charlie Cox.

Somebody spotted another interesting fact. The Spider-Man Twitter account follows the Daredevil Twitter account. Could this be a conspiracy?

Fans also expressed different reactions to the development. Many are desperately wishing it will come true.

Matt Murdock, as a lawyer, is going to look awesome as a movie poster.

Many are already speculating the court trials would inolve Daredevil.

Nonetheless, Marvel fans have to anxiously wait a few more months before they could get their official confirmation for the Daredevil in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

