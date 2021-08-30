Pokimane Reveals Her Biggest Issue Playing 'Valorant': Hard "Being a Sova Main"!

Popular streamer and video game content creator Pokimane has revealed her biggest problem in "Valorant." As a Sova main, she admitted she is struggling with voice communications in the game.

People react, both good and bad, when they discover her identity as a girl or as Poki.

"Valorant" is a popular 5-vs-5 character-based tactical first-person shooter (FPS) game. In summary, players get to pick their characters or "Agents" together with the pre-equipped gun and fight against another team to complete objectives.

Due to the fast-paced nature of shooting games, players do not have the time to type on their keyboards. Instead, gamers use voice calls or communications to coordinate with their teammates. Note that communications are extremely important so teammates can agree and prioritize their in-game objectives and strategies.

Pokimane Shares Problem Playing 'Valorant'

A few days back, Pokimane tweeted her problems in "Valorant." She highlighted that she doesn't talk much because "people get weird" with her being a girl or being discovered as Poki. She also said that the problem is emphasized with the playable agent Sova. For this reason, Pokimane decided to search for a duo to communicate on her behalf and practice solo queue agents.

i find my biggest issue is i don’t like to talk too much in game (ppl get weird about me being a girl / being poki), and that doesn’t work with being a sova main 🥲 and i don’t have a dependable duo to comm on my behalf ~



so i’m gonna look for one + learn solo q agents 😌 — imane 👑💜 (@imane) August 27, 2021

To break the tweet down, it is important to remember that Pokimane is a popular streamer and influencer. She has over 560,500 followers on Twitter and over 8 million followers on Twitch. On top of this, she is a gamer girl.

All these factors add up to inevitable recognition whenever she plays on public servers. Others might adore or contempt her, depending on their preference. On some occasions, her teammates would lose focus in the game and concentrate on her, which ends up as a loss to their team.

What's Hard Being a Sova Main in 'Valorant'?

Sova is one of the most famous agent choices in "Valorant" because of his high utility level. Sova has four tracking skills that, when properly used, actively reveals enemy positions, making them easier targets. However, as previously mentioned, you have to communicate with your teammates. Whenever an enemy position has been revealed to you, players often warn or advise their teammates so they could aim in the same direction.

Unfortunately, Pokimane seemed to have struggled with this problem in all her games.

Pokimane Shares New Solutions in 'Valorant'

Pokimane shared that she would be changing tactics for her next queue in "Valorant." Pokimane said she might either search for a duo player or learn solo queue agents.

For a duo player option, Pokimane is strategizing to use her duo to communicate on her behalf. Perhaps she would link up with another person, explain her plans to her duo, so her partner would open team chat and reiterate her objectives.

Lastly, Pokimane is also considering expanding her range of Agents by testing other characters with better solo performance. Unlike Sova, whose utility is essential to the team, Pokimane might use Raze, Brimstone, Jett, Cypher, or Omen instead.

