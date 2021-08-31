iPhone 13 Leaks Tease Satellite Upgrades, New Epic Colors: Specs, Release Date and MORE

New iPhone 13 leaks surfaced online. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the upcoming Apple flagship device would feature satellite communications. Moreover, it might also have redesigned and exciting color variants.

The hype among Apple fans continues to escalate despite the release date of the phone rumored to be less than a month away. In fact, two new big leaks teased the amazing potential for the iPhone 13 to the delight of many.

Apple iPhone 13 Rumors: Satellite Connectivity Features

The incoming Apple smartphone reportedly has features that enable satellite communications connectivity, according to Cnet. The prediction was made by the reliable source and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo himself.

Kuo said that iPhone 13 would tap to low Earth orbit satellites and remain connected with network services even on remote areas without 4G or 5G coverage. Kuo said this feature would be made possible through a Qualcomm X60 baseband chip equipped on the smartphone.

Globalstar, a low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication service provider is the company to work together with Apple's technology and service coverage, Kou noted.

However, The Next Web debunked Kuo's claims, highlighting the tweets made by PC Mag's Sascha Segan about the "customized Qualcomm X60 baseband chip used by Globalstar." Segan said the specific band isn't used for satellite communications. Instead, it is one of the old terrestrial bands used for LTE connectivity.

Globalstar is a satellite company, yes! But Globalstar also owns a swathe of terrestrial spectrum in the 2.4GHz zone called b53/n53 which it has been trying to get used by private networks and LAA deployments. See: https://t.co/VqJhv3dDC9 — Sascha Segan (@saschasegan) August 30, 2021

Given Kuo's track record of providing accurate Apple leaks, others find it hard to believe he would be wrong. The report dropped a conclusion that Apple might be working on satellite communications. However, fans should take the rumored iPhone 13 satellite communication feature with some grain of salt.

Apple iPhone 13 Colors: Amazing New Variants Teased

In these last few months, Apple has reportedly improved its smartphone color variants as well. The exciting color choices are dynamic and unique, which added more hype for the incoming iPhone 13. Many rumors have been posted for its possible colors and designs. However, keep in mind that none have been officially confirmed by Apple.

All the color leaks are rumored to be available in all iPhone 13 sizes: Mini, 13, Pro, and Pro Max

iPhone 13 is likely to be released with the usual white, black, blue, and green. It might also use the iMac's diverse choices of red, silver, purple, blue, green, yellow, orange and pink. Cnet said iPhone 13 might have new color options like bubblegum pink. Pro series are also teased with a black, silver, sunset gold and rose gold.

Twitter user Majin Bu also posted an interesting color of dusty rose gold. However, Forbes said that this leak appeared to be fake, with the image tinkered through camera lighting.

Based on what was sent to me today, #Apple has developed a Rose Gold colored iPhone unit, probably a variant discadred or planned for the future. Unfortunately I have no more information about it pic.twitter.com/ORvZ3eJ2aA — Majin Bu 🫵 (@MajinBuOfficial) August 19, 2021

For now, other rumors on the iPhone 13 claim the smartphone would feature: a smaller notch, 120 Hz display, a bigger battery life, and a thicker camera system.



